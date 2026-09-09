PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Mayfair Housing is entering a strong new phase of growth with 4 upcoming projects set to be added to its development portfolio over the next 2-3 months across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The expansion includes residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, fortifying the company's strategic growth trajectory and long-term vision. Collectively,the upcoming developments comprise around 1,035+ units and the total construction area of approximately 12.67 lakh sq. ft. The projects being taken up include developments in Andheri (West), Borivali (West), Santacruz (East) and Thane (West). Collectively, the projects will expand Mayfair Housing's offering across several of the city's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations while strengthening its presence in high-growth urban corridors.

Mayfair's portfolio will cater to multiple segments of the real estate market, spanning premium and luxury residential developments, mixed-use projects, retail destinations and commercial spaces. By offering a diverse product mix, the company aims to address evolving customer preferences and demand across metropolitan markets, while creating developments that combine quality design, functionality and long-term value. Planned for phased launches over the next two to three months, subject to requisite approvals, each development is being conceived with a strong focus on the evolving needs of modern residents and occupiers. The projects will be supported by thoughtfully curated amenities, open spaces and community-centric environments, delivering a well-rounded experience across residential, commercial and mixed-use asset classes.

The company believes the long-term attractiveness of these locations will be further enhanced by significant infrastructure developments underway across MMR. These include the continued expansion of the Mumbai Metro network, the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, the proposed Vadhvan Port, the proposed Palghar Airport, the Thane-Borivali Tunnel and continued improvements to the region's road and rail connectivity. Together, these projects are expected to improve accessibility, reduce travel times and support sustained real estate demand across both established and emerging micro-markets. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Aditya N. Shah, Jt Managing Director, Mayfair Housing, said,"Our upcoming development pipeline reflects a deliberate strategy of expanding across multiple high-potential micro-markets while maintaining discipline in project selection, execution and capital allocation. Guided by a design-first approach, our portfolio spans residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use developments, enabling us to serve a wider customer base while laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth. As these projects are progressively launched, we believe they will further strengthen our presence across MMR and other emerging markets."

With a 62-year track record, Mayfair Housing has delivered more than 100 projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and developed over 1 crore square feet. The company has also completed the redevelopment of more than 30 housing societies and currently has a development pipeline exceeding 40 lakh square feet across MMR. Guided by its philosophy of Safe, Appreciating, Reliable, Assets or SARA, Mayfair Housing continues to remain focused on expansion across high-potential micro-markets while maintaining a disciplined, diversified development strategy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)