Apple Pay India FAQ: How to set up, pay, supported cards and security

Apple Pay is now available in India, allowing customers to make contactless payments in stores and pay through apps and websites using Apple devices.

At launch, customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay . The service is available on eligible iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, while support for Mac is coming soon.

Here are answers to some key questions about using Apple Pay in India, based on Apple's FAQs and its India launch announcement.

What is Apple Pay and how can you use it?

Apple Pay is Apple's digital payment service that lets users make purchases in stores, in apps and on websites using cards stored in Apple Wallet.

For an in-store payment, users can double-click the side or Home button, authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode if prompted, and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a contactless reader.

For online and in-app purchases, users can select Apple Pay as the payment method and authenticate the transaction on their device.

How do you set up Apple Pay?

Users can open the Wallet app on an iPhone, tap the add-card button and follow the instructions to add an eligible card. Cards can also be added through a participating bank or card issuer's app where the option is available.

The bank or card issuer may require the customer to verify their information before approving the card for Apple Pay.

For the India launch, customers can also add an eligible card directly through the latest version of the Axis Bank app.

Which cards support Apple Pay in India?

At launch, Apple Pay supports Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards in India.

Apple says globally that support depends on the bank, card issuer and individual card, and customers should check with their issuer if a card cannot be added.

How secure is Apple Pay?

Apple Pay requires authentication through Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode for purchases.

Apple says a user's actual card number is not shared with merchants or stored on Apple servers. Instead, payments use a device-specific number and transaction-specific security information. Apple also says it does not retain debit or credit card transaction information that can be tied back to the user.

For online payments, merchants receive only the information authorised by the user that is required to process and fulfil the order.

Does Apple charge a fee for using Apple Pay?

No. Apple says it does not charge users a fee for paying with Apple Pay in stores, online or in apps.

Users should, however, check with their card issuer for any charges that may apply to the underlying card or transaction.

Can Apple Pay be used outside India?

Yes. Apple says Apple Pay can be used in countries and regions where contactless payments are supported.

Customers should check with their bank about whether their card can be used overseas and whether any charges apply to international transactions.

Can users check their card balance in Apple Wallet?

Apple allows users of eligible cards and accounts to connect their account to Wallet and view information such as their card balance and transaction activity.

Availability depends on whether the card issuer supports the feature.

Can businesses in India accept Apple Pay?

Businesses that already accept credit and debit cards can contact their payment provider to enable Apple Pay where supported.

For online transactions, businesses can also integrate Apple Pay into their websites and apps.

At launch in India, Apple said it had worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks.

Do merchants need special equipment to accept Apple Pay?

A merchant with an existing payment terminal should check with its payment service provider to determine whether the terminal supports contactless payments.

Apple also offers Tap to Pay on iPhone in supported markets and through participating payment service providers, which allows merchants to accept contactless payments using an iPhone without a separate payment terminal. Availability of individual Apple Pay features can vary by market.