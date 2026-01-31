VMPL New Delhi [India], January 31: For a long time, cats have been fed food that is readily available, affordable, familiar - but not necessarily food that reflects what they truly need. As cat parenting evolves and awareness around feline health deepens, this gap between convenience and correct nutrition has become increasingly clear. Meowsi by Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) enters the category with the intent to challenge long-standing norms and raise the standard of cat nutrition in India. At its core, Meowsi is built on a simple but often overlooked truth: cats are obligate carnivores and instinct-led animals. This is not a preference, it is a biological fact that is deeply tied to their anatomy. Yet, modern feeding habits for pet cats often overlook it.

Re-thinking "healthy" cat food What cats eat cannot be separated from how they are built, how their ancestors and close cousins hunt, how they digest food and how they derive nutrition from it. Any attempt to define good cat food must begin there. "We asked ourselves a fundamental question before even thinking of creating our own cat food: What does a cat's body actually need to function at its best? The answer shapes every recipe. Every formulation in the Meowsi range is meat-first, with all essential vitamins, minerals, and taurine added in just the right amount. It is carefully balanced to serve as complete meals for cats. Not just to satisfy hunger, but to support long-term health, vitality, and wellbeing." - Samarth Narang, CEO, HUFT

The growth and opportunity nobody can ignore The global pet food industry is undergoing a transformation, and cats are at the forefront of it. Valued at over $37 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow to nearly USD 50 billion by 2033 (Source: IMARC Group - Global Cat Food Market Statistics 2025-2023), reflecting steady and sustained demand. Even India's relationship with cats is changing. An estimated 2.44 million households now have cats as family pets (Source: Dogster, 14 India Pet Ownership Statistics to Know in 2026). The Indian cat food market, valued at approximately $115 million in 2024 is projected to grow by 13% by 2030.

"This growth is not just about numbers. It reflects a deeper shift in the cat parent mindset - from feeding out of habit to feeding with understanding, from generic choices to nutrition that acknowledges cats as complex, biologically unique creatures. Consumers are actively asking for health-focused formulations to become the norm, not a luxury. Meowsi enters this moment not as a reaction to demand, but as a response to responsibility. It's about doing the right thing consistently, even when it's harder." - Samarth Narang, CEO, HUFT Trust built over time Trust, especially in nutrition, is built slowly. HUFT brings over 18 years of research-led pet care experience, an in-house team of nutrition experts, and a foundation rooted in transparency, quality, and long-term outcomes instead of quick wins--which naturally resonated with Indian cat parents.

"Switching to Meowsi changed how my cat eats and feels," says Pallavi, a long-time HUFT customer. "Her coat improved, her digestion stabilised, and most importantly, she actually looks forward to mealtimes. It finally feels like I'm feeding her what she's meant to eat." Mia, another cat parent adds, "Finding the best food for cats felt overwhelming until Meowsi. The clarity, the quality, the intent - it all feels considered, not commercial." A range built for real life Meowsi offers a thoughtfully developed range of complete meals for cats, including wet food for different life stages, texture and meat preferences, lifestyles and nutritional needs. From chicken, tuna and salmon to shrimp, duck and quail egg, variety worth food rotation for cats is not a dream anymore. With options starting at ₹99, Meowsi makes instinct-first feline nutrition accessible without compromising on quality.

Leading with understanding Meowsi is not trying to redefine cats. Cats already know who they are. It is redefining how cat parents nourish them with respect for their anatomy, trust in science, and the humility to let instinct lead the way.