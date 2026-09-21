VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21: MSG91, a customer communication platform operated by Walkover Web Solutions Pvt Ltd, has expanded its focus into the e-commerce enablement space by showcasing Complete Checkout for Shopify, a checkout product developed for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. The company presented the product at the MSG91 Summit - E-Commerce Edition, held in Indore on 5 September 2026. The event brought together D2C founders, developers and growth teams to discuss challenges affecting online customer journeys, including checkout abandonment, address-related errors and cash-on-delivery drop-offs. Attendees at the summit received a first look at Complete Checkout for Shopify, which is designed to help Shopify-based D2C businesses improve the checkout experience and address potential conversion gaps during the final stages of a purchase.

Complete Checkout for Shopify is currently a Shopify private app and is not publicly listed on the Shopify App Store. The summit presentation was intended to showcase the product and its role within MSG91's broader e-commerce strategy; it should not be interpreted as a public launch or general-availability announcement. MSG91 moves beyond customer communication MSG91 is known for providing customer communication infrastructure across SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Email and Voice. Businesses use these channels for functions such as authentication, transactional alerts, order updates, customer engagement and support. Until now, much of MSG91's role in e-commerce has centred on communication surrounding an online transaction. By moving into checkout technology, the company is seeking to support brands at the point where shoppers complete their purchases.

"Over the years, we have helped businesses communicate with customers across different stages of the buying journey. Our focus on checkout is a natural extension of that experience because it is one of the most important points in the D2C customer journey. Complete Checkout for Shopify is being developed to help brands create a clearer and more effective checkout experience," said Shubhendra Agrawal, Co-Founder, MSG91. The company said the initiative reflects its growing focus on building a more connected e-commerce offering spanning conversion, communication and customer support. Addressing checkout challenges for Indian D2C brands Checkout is a critical stage for online businesses because difficulties encountered at this point can prevent an otherwise interested shopper from completing a transaction. Cart abandonment, incorrect address information and cash-on-delivery-related drop-offs are among the challenges encountered by Indian e-commerce and D2C businesses.

Complete Checkout for Shopify is being positioned as MSG91's response to these checkout-stage challenges. The company's expansion also brings it closer to the transaction layer of an online store, extending its role beyond post-purchase notifications, abandoned-cart communication and customer engagement. At the summit, MSG91 also showcased its established communication channels and Hello by MSG91, its ticketing and customer chat platform. Together, these offerings were presented as part of a broader technology stack covering three important areas of e-commerce: conversion, communication and customer support. A dedicated developer session explored how checkout, communication and support tools can be integrated into online store workflows and customer journeys.

Indore summit marks the beginning of a wider initiative MSG91 said the E-Commerce Edition summit was not planned as a standalone event. Instead, it marked the beginning of a wider effort to engage with Shopify developers, D2C founders, technology teams and other participants in the e-commerce ecosystem. Through this initiative, the company aims to create opportunities for founders and technology professionals to exchange practical insights, examine common e-commerce challenges and explore ways of building better purchase and post-purchase experiences. The summit also reflected MSG91's connection with Indore, where its operating company, Walkover Web Solutions Pvt Ltd, is based. About MSG91 MSG91 is a customer communication and engagement platform operated by Indore-based Walkover Web Solutions Pvt Ltd. It provides SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Email, Voice, Authentication, Ticketing and Chat solutions to businesses in India and international markets.

MSG91 Communications Team Email: sales@msg91.com Website: https://msg91.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)