Muddy becomes a hit; receives a good response from all across

You would like to read
- Lokesh Sharma wins New Age Show Director at Fashion Awards
- Apposite wins the coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in learning
- Jyoti Group to produce two films starring Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati
- Sim And San - Attorneys at Law celebrates 25th Anniversary, opens its Head Office in New Delhi
- Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta launches poster of Director Vikash Verma's First Indo-Polish movie 'No Means No'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/PNN): Pragabhal's Muddy, India's first 4X4 mud race thriller film, is now screening in theatres all across, and right after its release, it has already become a blockbuster hit. The film received a massive response on its opening day itself and since then has been receiving rave reviews from everyone, and audiences cannot stop showering praises for the film and the team.
Expressing gratitude towards everyone for showering the film with praises, director Pragabhal says, "I thank everyone for accepting Muddy Movie. Your applause throughout the movie made the whole team happy. Thank you for accepting us, and that's our success."
Film's music director, KGF fame Ravi Basrur who has given a musical treat for his first Malayalam film, too has expressed his gratitude. He says, "Thanks to the people for your huge response. The sound was purely designed for the theatre experience, and you've accepted it. It means a lot."
A solid story base, backed with unique visuals and sound experience, Muddy, a full-time 4X4 mud race film, is produced for the first time in India and has already become a mass film. It is also the first film to be released in six languages, including English.
The film's choreography design was the biggest challenge for director Pragabhal as there were no other films to refer to for the Muddy race, and it took him five years of research to start the movie. The characters were given training in mud racing for two years, and national level real mud racers too were taken on board to be a part of the film.
The technicians behind the film have all proved their skills in Indian cinema. Apart from Ravi Basrur, Bollywood cameraman KG Rathish and 'Rakshasan' fame editor San Lokesh are a part of the team.
Directed by Pragabhal and produced by Prema Krishnadas under his banner PK 7, Muddy stars newcomers Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair. It was released in theatres on Friday, December 10, 2021.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor