Mynavi acquires People Matters, the fastest-growing media platform and community for HR and Talent Leaders in India and APAC, as a Subsidiary

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mynavi Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Executive Officer: Yoshiaki Tsuchiya, hereinafter "Mynavi") has acquired (https://www.peoplematters.in/site/interstitial?return_to=%2F) People Matters Media Private Limited (Location: Gurgaon, India; CEO: Ester Martinez), an HR media platform operator in India, recently and made it a subsidiary. This is the first time Mynavi has acquired an Indian company as a subsidiary.

Background of the acquisition

People Matters provides information on the latest trends, ideas, and knowledge related to HR in its own media products. The company is also known for hosting (https://india.techhrconference.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">People Matters TechHR, Asia's largest HR Tech conference, in India and Singapore. It has established a dominant position in India by helping professionals in HR, including executives and HR personnel, to find solutions to their challenges.

India, as a country experiencing population and economic growth, a country producing IT talent, and a hub for startups, has attracted investment from around the world and has become a central presence in the Asian and global economies. At the same time, it is a country where there are significant disparities and social issues.

With the acquisition, Mynavi aims to leverage the global insights, brand power, and network of People Matters in the HR field and further expand Mynavi's business in India and Asia. In addition, Mynavi will contribute to solving India's social issues through its business.

Mynavi Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Linkedin: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/mynavi-solutions-india-pvt-ltd)

Email: (mailto:info@mynaviindia.com)

