Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI/ PNN): The esteemed NationWide Awards 40 Under 40 - TOP INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE LEADERS - 2020 were acquainted with recognize and reward the extraordinary work and the outcomes picked up by the pioneers of the corporate space, despite an always increasing competitive market. The prosperous List, NationWide Awards 40 under 40 - TOP INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE LEADERS - 2020.

Continuing with our hunt, the Nation Wide Awards 40 Under 40 - TOP INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE LEADERS - 2020 search out the leading lights of the business, searching for those whose imagination, responsibility, experience and solid initiative has assisted them with making progress in an increasingly challenging corporate atmosphere. These honors perceive and honor the most regarded organizations alongside their C-Level executives within a variety of industries, while rewarding deserving success all its forms throughout the Global business community. The NationWide Awards 40 Under 40 - TOP INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE LEADERS - 2020 was an enormous achievement in which more than 500 nominations came from across different industry areas, for example, Consumer Products, Technology, Tourism, Finance, Crypto currency, Logistics, Real Estate, Event Management etc.. After selecting the most creative and bright minded nominees, there were 40 winners under several unique classifications (or industry spaces). The winners came from everywhere India.

While it is absolutely a difficult time for organizations, there are still causes for celebration to be found in each industry and area. Undoubtedly, even now, we try to perceive those that are, and have been doing, incredible things. All things considered, achievement can be found anyplace - regardless of whether an enormous MNC or single-personal firm. That was actually the objective of the Business Excellence Awards when they were launched over a few years back: to focus on a portion of the quiet achievements of entrepreneurs, managers, proprietors and founders around the world.

List of "NationWide Awards 40 under 40 - TOP INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE LEADERS - 2020" Winners:

1. Chandan Biswal - Director of Sales Marketing, Pigeon Corporation.

2. Anish Maheshwari - CFO, Navkar Corporation Limited.

3. Bitan Ghosh - Founder and Managing Director, Usin Technologies

4. Sujit Bangar - Founder, Tax Buddy

5. Abhishek Bhandari - Founder, Cryptovedas

6. Megha Sharma - CEO & Founder, Titanz (Toogle Travel Private Limited)

7. Dr.Pavani KVVLN Phd(h.c) - President, Government Blockchain Association , Hyd Chapter

8. Shravan Kumar Battula - Founder, Dhriti Live Spaces

9. Satyajeet Pradhan - Chairman & CEO, Bizydale India

10. Dr.Sneha Rakesh - Managing Director - Akarmaxs Tech

11. Gagan Arora - CEO, Vertex Global Services

12. Francis D'costa - Sr. Manager HR (Learning & Development), Tbz Ltd.

13. Mrityunjay Shahi - Founder & CEO, Salary Dost

14. Shrikant Ket - Engineering Manager, Eaton India Innovation Center

15. Chirag Palande - Founder & Director, Gift Box

16. Mohit Thukral - Marketing Maven

17. Kailash C Pinjani - Author & Coach, Super Author & Wings Publication

18. Pooja Gogia - Director, Shakkr/Saltt Catering

19. Ankur Biswas - Co Founder & Director, SASLAB TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

20. Abhishek Sasidharan - CEO, Whizz Europa

21. Krishnakumar Pandya - CEO & Founder, RE/MAX V21 / SALEPLUS CRM TECHNO PVT LTD

22. Tangella Uday Srinivas - Managing Director, DESI TEA TIME Pvt Ltd

23. B. Subramanyam - CEO, Colourmoon Technologies Pvt Ltd

24. M. Maruti Kumar - Marketing, Firstchoice ReadyMix Pvt Ltd.

25. Sunny Thakur - Founder, Lakshya Signages

26. Akhil Pitti - CEO & Founder, DARZEE ( MYSA SLEEP SOLUTIONS Pvt Ltd )

27. Rajani Jadhav - Founder & CEO, Big Star Productions Pvt. Ltd

28. Varun Rastogi - Director and Partner, InvestAdvise

29. Abhinav Sinha - VP, Data Trained

30. Nizamudeen Usman - Founder, Herbxpert Pharmaceuticals LLP

31. Mahesh Verma - Founder, IIGD - International Institute Of Gold And Diamond

32. Sireesha Katkam - CEO, Botnomics Techrola India Pvt Ltd

33. Manik Kumar Mandal - CEO & Director, SMT HOLIDAYS PRIVATE LIMITED

34. Nishant Tandon - Multi Skill & Business Transformation Leader

35. Santosh Gupta Jeerlapally - Chairman and Founder, Tcollegedayz

36. Dr.Sananda Singh - Founder, Srikaya Wellness

37. Ashish R Ramrakhiani - Managing Director - Diya Seating Solutions

38. Bharath Mamidoju - Managing Director, Adapt Motors Private Limited

39. H.E. Dr. Varun Gupta - Education Advisor, State of African Diaspora & Executive Vice President, ON SKY GLOBAL USA

40. Arjun Vellal - Founder & CEO Proawitz Leadership Inc. and Managing Director, Utsah Foods & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Vinay Kanth Korapati , Founder Business Mint says, Corporate leaders play a prominent role to increase an Economy/Employment, either it may be an Entrepreneur or Professionals working in their respective Organizations. We are privileged to honor the Top 40 under 40 Influential Corporate Leaders of India and would like to continue to honor the people who are eligible in this category every year.

Business Mint highly esteems the validity of its awards and honors. The awards are given exclusively on merit and are awarded to commend those are most deserving for their creativity and hard work.To get familiar with our award winners and to pick up understanding into the working practice of the "best of the best", if it's not too much trouble visit the (https://www.nationwideawards.org/) where you can get to the winners supplement.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)