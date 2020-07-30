New Education Policy 2020: Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University

-
ALSO READ
NIIT University appoints Dr Prabhu Aggarwal as its next President
NIIT University recognised as 'University of the Year - North' at Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020
ORF ranks 27th on Global Go To Think Tank Index Report
NIIT Foundation organises 'Beacon of HOPE' - A tryst towards bringing equal opportunity for specially-abled
NY to collaborate with Gates Foundation to 'reimagine education' using technology amid COVID-19
-
"India's much-awaited 'New Education Policy (NEP)', in spirit a harbinger of directional change and sectoral reforms, is expected to open fresh avenues for India's education sector in the 21st century. Particularly welcoming for the industry are its focus on the use of technology for seamless learning, holistic, multidisciplinary education from the under graduation level itself, institutional and academic autonomy as well as an independent National Research Foundation. The intent of spending six percent of GDP on education will make the defining change," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University about the New Education Policy 2020.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU