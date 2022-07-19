Niveus Solutions partners with HashiCorp to drive automation in the cloud

You would like to read
Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niveus Solutions, a fast-growing cloud engineering services organisation headquartered in Karnataka, India, has joined the HashiCorp Partner Network to drive automation adoption. HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, has partnered with Niveus to deliver HashiCorp's products, beginning with (https://niveussolutions.com/terraform-enterprise-minimize-cloud-waste-spend) Terraform Enterprise, to its customers.
Overcoming critical challenges on the cloud such as idle resources and overprovisioning has become a major need among businesses across industries. With HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, teams can optimise multi-cloud environments with automation for better resource provisioning and minimised cloud waste. Niveus and HashiCorp will enable customers to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the cloud ecosystem.
"Our partnership with HashiCorp is helping us deliver new service and product lines. In fact, our first foray into launching our own platform, namely Lander - an automated (https://niveussolutions.com/gcp-landing-zone-cloud) GCP landing zone - has been built on top of HashiCorp Terraform. We see HashiCorp as a critical partner and essential to the global cloud ecosystem," said Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions.
"57 per cent of respondents to our 2021 State of Cloud Strategy Survey said there is a multi-cloud skills shortage, making our partnership with System Integration partners like Niveus Solutions critical to joint customer success," said Rhody Hill, Senior Director, Partners, APJ.
As part of the shift to the cloud, organisations of all sizes, from well-known brands to ambitious start-ups, rely on HashiCorp's products to provision, secure, connect, and run their business-critical applications so they can deliver essential services, communications tools, and entertainment platforms worldwide.
Niveus Solutions, a Premier and Breakthrough (https://niveussolutions.com) Partner for Google Cloud in the Asia Pacific region, has been driving digital transformation programs for some of the largest conglomerates and industry leaders across sectors, such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, and Digital Natives in APAC.
