Nomura Singapore Ltd. picks up stake in Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

You would like to read
- Flex Global Services and Solutions India awarded 'PAR Excellence' at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles
- Artha to represent Talend in India as Master VAR
- Galgotias University launches India's first judicial training programme under the mentorship of Justice Midha, former Judge, Delhi High Court
- Creating jobs and building brands for value added growth, A company that goes beyond some general corporate standards
- Post-COVID impact on B2B payments in India and expectations of industry from the Union Budget
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL), a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry, has announced Excellent Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.
As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura Singapore Ltd. picked up 100000 shares at an average price of Rs. 371 on 15 June 2022.
Earlier this year, the company had announced excellent results for year and quarter ended 31 March 2022. For the year ended 31 March 2022, Revenues went up 63 per cent from Rs. 476.57 Cr (FY21) to Rs. 777.37 Cr (FY22). PAT zoomed 121 percent to Rs. 27.31 Cr (FY22). The company achieved a EBIDTA growth of 111.59 per cent YoY, which stood at Rs. 51.75Cr (FY22) against Rs. 24.46 (FY21).
For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, the company recorded a robust growth on the Revenue front, which grew an impressive 74.68 per cent YoY to Rs. 250.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EBITDA growth at 31.53 per cent (YoY), which rose from Rs. 12.14 Cr (Q4FY21) to Rs. 15.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EPS stood at Rs. 4.42 (Q4FY22) as against Rs. 4.65 (Q4FY21).
Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis. RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, IS:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I.
Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes. RSTL has 20 per cent exports rate, with a global presence in more thari16 Countries. RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets.
RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment. RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor