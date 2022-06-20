Nuttery launches its D2C website for its consumers

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/PNN): Known for its freshness and healthy ingredients, Kerala based food Product Company Nuttery recently launched its D2C website (https://nuttery.co) to bridge the gap between the brand and its consumers.

The website aims to provide its consumers with a seamless user experience with information at their fingertips. The elegant and minimal user interface design is used in the website to give the customers an easy and user-friendly experience.

Nuttery aims to produce high-quality, tasty, and healthy food products in ergonomic and beautiful packaging so that consumers can enjoy the moments and share happiness with family, friends, and the community. Interestingly, the packaging and website are specifically designed to bring cheer to faces, and be fun and inspirational. Considering this in mind the packaging was designed to incorporate elements of food and kitchen artwork in vibrant colors which resonate with kids and families.

How it all started?

FMCG products are usually 1-3 months old by the time customers gets their hands on it. This happens because of the age old supply channels and distribution networks. Adding to the fact that 12 months shelf life (with preservatives and artificial additives) is only a way for the manufacturers to sell the product even after months from production.

Breaking this chain of practice, Joseph Joy and Divya Paul came forward with the idea to sell the customers fresh products with the use of modern day technology and logistics. The mission was simple- deliver fresh peanut butter to the customers and spread joy. After a lot of researches and contacting various international manufacturers, and machinery suppliers, finally Nuttery came into existence, bringing a revolution in the Indian FMCG market.

Speaking about the brand, Joseph Joy the Founder of Nuttery said, "We wanted to start with a product which is healthy, new to the Indian market, and something that can be enjoyed by a family on the breakfast table, at lunch break or as part of a cozy evening snack. We aim to manufacture today and ship tomorrow so that customers can enjoy the real taste. We wanted to serve a healthy product avoiding all the artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors."

Nuttery products

Nuttery produces creamy and crunchy varieties of peanut butter. The best quality peanuts are collected directly from the farms in south India and the peanut butter is prepared in small batches using minimal high-quality ingredients, avoiding artificial colors, preservatives, and taste enhancers. What makes it interesting is that the butter is served fresh to the customers, so that they can enjoy its real taste.

Along with this, Nuttery is soon going to introduce a single ingredient 100 per cent natural peanut butter and sugar-free peanut butter shortly to the market. Currently, they are working on new variants of peanut butter.

You can follow Nuttery on social media platform such as Instagram at (https://www.instagram.com/nuttery.co) for interesting recipes and future updates.

