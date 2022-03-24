OneMagnify recognized as 2022 Best Place to Work in India

You would like to read
- eXp India hosts a Power Packed Session for Real Estate Agents to create a generation of World Class Trained Competitive Professionals in India
- "India 2022" a Ready Reckoner on current affairs for Aspirants of Civil Services and Other Competitive Examinations
- Leena AI introduces Workplace App on Microsoft Teams so Organizations can create a Safer Return to Work
- "Tech Should enable India to achieve its vision of holistic rejuvenation": Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Thiru R.N. Ravi at Sangam 2021
- Announcing Colive Venus2022 with Rs 25 Lakhs of Stay Scholarships for Female Students and Women Entrepreneurs
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): OneMagnify, a multidisciplinary marketing, technology, and analytics company, was recently awarded Best Place to Work in India.
This recognition is an acknowledgement of employee engagement efforts designed to attract and retain top talent and is seen as a key factor in maintaining the company's leadership position in the market and its competitive edge.
Rajesh Rangarajan, Managing Director, OneMagnify, says, "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in India. Our commitment to building a great team and culture has enabled us to stand out as a workplace. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the support of our wonderful team and recognizes the contribution of every one of our employees."
Each year the Best Place to Work program evaluates organizations in India, across multiple industries, to help measure and benchmark HR practices in delivering effective and sustainable change in their organizations. The latest data in the 2022 benchmark study shows how the best employers in the India have continued to develop their people practices and continued to innovate as the pandemic evolves.
Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Our Best Places to Work Assessment model is built on over 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5000 certified companies worldwide. Join our community on (https://bit.ly/3uqQkD2) LinkedIn, (https://twitter.com/bptw4) Twitter, and (https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all) Facebook.
For more information, please visit (https://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor