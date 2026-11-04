BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: OptimizeGEO, an end-to-end generative engine optimization (GEO) platform, today unveiled its Integrated Demand Engine, featuring three new capabilities: AI Ads Insights, AI Shopping Intelligence and Execution Agents. Built on Persona Intelligence, Cross-Channel Optimization, and Agent & Expert-Led Execution, it helps enterprise marketers understand consumer intent, strengthen brand discovery across AI channels and implement improvements with human approval. The launch addresses a growing challenge for marketers: understanding whether their products appear when consumers use AI to research purchases, what shapes those recommendations and where shoppers are directed to buy. OptimizeGEO's research, analysing 40,000 unbranded shopping queries across 12 consumer categories, found that 72% of sources cited by AI were editorial publishers. Brand websites accounted for only one in seven citations, while three out of four AI shopping shelves directed consumers to retailers rather than brands' own websites.

Over 15% of products were described inaccurately by large language models (LLMs), with discrepancies traced to conflicting information on brands' websites or those of their retail partners. Advertisements appeared in 14% of the answers analysed. The findings highlight why brands need to examine information across publishers, retailers and their own channels, assessing whether the right products appear, whether details are accurate and which retailers capture demand. "For decades, brands have fought for prime placement on store shelves. Now, there's an entirely new AI shelf to win, and the rules are being rewritten," said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Co-Founders of OptimizeGEO. "We built the Integrated Demand Engine to give marketers the intelligence and tools to compete, connecting organic and paid opportunities inside LLMs, with the ability to take action."

Three New Capabilities to Help Brands Win in AI Commerce * AI Ads Insights: Connecting Paid and Organic AI Visibility. Since launching earlier this year, ChatGPT Ads has surpassed $1 billion in annualised revenue run rate. As AI advertising gains momentum, brands need to understand where paid media can deliver the greatest impact. OptimizeGEO identifies which brands are advertising on ChatGPT, the prompts against which ads appear and the creative being served. Bringing paid share of voice and organic visibility into one view helps marketers identify competitive gaps, evaluate advertising opportunities and make informed media investment decisions. * AI Shopping Intelligence: Competing for the AI Shopping Shelf. According to McKinsey, AI agents could orchestrate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030. OptimizeGEO provides competitive intelligence at the individual product, or SKU, level across AI shopping platforms. It reveals which products are recommended, how they compare with competitors and which retailers capture demand. These insights inform product positioning, pricing, inventory and retailer strategies.

* Execution Agents: Turning Intelligence into Action. Audit websites, analyse competitors, identify priority prompts and keywords, and generate implementation-ready code, content and pages. With human approval built into the workflow, brands can accelerate improvements and reduce manual work. The offering includes Technical, Content, PDP, Off-page and Ads Agents. Connecting Insights with Action For enterprises managing multiple products and markets, the platform provides a shared view of brand visibility, product information and priority improvements, helping teams coordinate across marketing, content, technology and retail partners. Ravagan Manogran, Head of Acquisition Marketing at Snapchat, said, "At Snapchat, we're always looking ahead to what's next. As AI reshapes search and discovery, Execution Agents help us quickly identify and act on opportunities to strengthen our visibility."

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