OSRAM embarks upon product promotion of automotive lamps through leading media channel

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): OSRAM, a leading global brand in the lighting industry, is all set to introduce its latest automotive product range including game-changing automotive lamps in the Indian market.

With the aim to grab the attention of discerning consumers for these exclusive car lights, OSRAM has launched an enticing promotional campaign on India's No.1 news channel Aaj Tak HD.

In a few years, LEDs will be the predominant light source in car headlights. Their compactness and energy efficiency in particular are major advantages over conventional technologies. LEDs also make it easy to achieve the brightness values required by today's customers.

The campaign also assumes significance in view of the company's plan to launch an exciting new generation of OSRAM LEDriving HL Lamps in Indian Automotive Lighting market. This new range of LED retrofit lamps by OSRAM, promises convenient plug and play installation in existing vehicles, hence they are an advancement over the currently used halogen headlight lamps.

Targeted at the discerning audience, OSRAM's campaign being run during prime time between 6 PM to 12 AM features its high-performance automotive lamps in back-to-back L bands.

The tagline of the appealing OSRAM campaign is 'Global No.1 in automotive lighting, Best of Best when it comes to Car light' and it truly explains OSRAM's exclusive automotive lamps designed and designated to provide improved illumination on the road.

"OSRAM Automotive Lamps are exclusively made to help traverse even the difficult terrains of India in night that cars and SUVs find almost impossible to negotiate with ordinary lamps. These lamps offer day-light effect with reduced glaring which makes driving at night easier and safe, and that's the message we have conveyed through our ongoing promotional campaign. Further, we look forward to build high brand equity amongst consumers for OSRAM automotive product range," said Avinder Singh, CEO-OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India.

With their higher lumen output, OSRAM automotive lamps are set to establish new standards for automotive lighting in India. Robust and durable these lamps offer more brightness and improved visibility and thus they provide solutions for even the extreme road conditions.

These lamps help drivers identify and react to traffic hazards more quickly. OSRAM provides the perfect automotive lamps for all vehicles including cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Available in multiple variants, OSRAM Automotive Lamps fulfil all the aspirations of the consumers, be it more light on the street, stylish looks, or fewer lamp changes. Besides, these lamps are long lasting, the company also offers warranty on its automotive lamps.

More than an automotive lighting provider, OSRAM makes a key contribution to solve the problems of today. In automotive lighting, the company is the global market and technology leader. Our identity is shaped by a long tradition of innovation in the field of lighting technology.

Be it with laser light for automobiles, increased security thanks to iris recognition, or intelligently connected lighting, we are shaping the future with all kinds of solutions in the areas of visible and invisible light. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.

OSRAM's innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better.

OSRAM, with its headquarters in Munich, is a world-leading high-tech company with over 110 years of history. Its predominantly semiconductor-based products enable a wide range of applications from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities.

OSRAM uses the infinite possibilities of light to improve the lives of people and societies. At the end of fiscal 2019 (ended September 30), OSRAM employed around 23,500 people worldwide and generated sales of around EUR 3.5 billion from continuing operations in this fiscal year.

The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main and Munich under the WKN: LED 400 (stock exchange symbol: OSR).

