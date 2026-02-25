PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Four months since the opening of the first OVS store and following the satisfactory results achieved, OVS, Italy's leading fashion retailer, is set to strengthen its presence in India and make a debut in Mumbai on March 14th with the launch of its first store in the city at Sky City Mall, Borivali. Widely regarded as the fashion capital of India, Mumbai represents a key market for the brand, driven by its trend-aware consumers, strong retail ecosystem, and influence on the country's fashion landscape. - Launch marks the brand's second store in India following its New Delhi debut

This opening will mark OVS' second store in India, following its flagship debut in New Delhi in October 2025, and underscores the brand's long-term commitment to the Indian market. Spanning approximately 11,000 sq. ft., the Mumbai store will introduce customers to OVS' latest global retail concept, designed to deliver a modern and seamless shopping experience. Reflecting Mumbai's diverse fashion sensibilities, where style ranges from everyday comfort to trend-forward dressing, the store offers a versatile mix across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, making Italian style affordable to all. The assortment spans accessible everyday fashion from OVS alongside premium and contemporary collections, including PIOMBO, Les Copains, B.Angel, Altavia, and OVS Kids, designed to meet the style needs of a wide spectrum of consumers.

Sharing his thoughts on the Mumbai launch, Sundeep Chugh, Managing Director at OVS India, said: "The response to our New Delhi launch has been highly positive and has validated our belief that Indian consumers are seeking global fashion that delivers both style and value. Mumbai is a natural next step for us, given its strong fashion consciousness and retail maturity. Our vision is to establish OVS as a trusted destination for the entire family, offering a distinctive Italian aesthetic at democratic price points while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability." Carmine Di Virgilio, Global Chief Retail Officer at OVS S.p.A, added: "India represents an important growth market in our international strategy and Mumbai is among the country's most influential retail destinations. This opening will allow us to further strengthen our global footprint while introducing consumers to a retail experience that reflects our heritage, the contemporary Italian design philosophy and commitment to responsible fashion. We are very satisfied with our Delhi debut and the enthusiastic response from a wide range of customers, particularly younger generations. At the same time, we are actively evaluating additional expansion opportunities across the Indian market to support our long term growth strategy."

Globally, OVS operates over 2,200 stores across multiple markets and has built a strong position in accessible, everyday fashion by combining Italian design excellence with quality materials and affordable pricing. Sustainability remains central to the brand's approach, with responsible sourcing, recyclable materials, water-efficient processes and transparency. Store Overview Store Name: OVS, Sky City Mall, Borivali Opening Date: 14th March 2026 Sales Area: 11,158 sq. ft. Opening Hours: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Address: Devipada, Khande Rao Dongari, Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066 About OVS: OVS S.p.A. dominates the Italian fashion market for the whole family through its iconic apparel brands, including OVS, OVS Kids, Stefanel, PIOMBO, Upim, BluKids and CROFF (home decoration). As the undisputed leader in the manufacturing and retail of private label clothing in Italy, OVS has adopted an innovative business model that blends physical and digital experiences. It also forms successful partnerships with third-party brands, such as GAP that is distributed in Italy by the Group. OVS S.p.A. counts over 2,200 stores both domestically and internationally, with net sales of over 1,700 million euros in 2025. Since going public in March 2015, OVS has continued to innovate and grow in the fashion industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919077/OVS_Store.jpg