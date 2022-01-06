Phando brings forth services that are taking OTT platforms to new heights

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/TPT): Phando, an online video streaming platform, has introduced its services to help the budding OTT platforms to make their way in the digital world. Phando is a smart way to launch OTT Platforms.
The app is offering several new features which include white-label apps and web portals, stream videos live or on-demand, advanced monetization tools, support customization, real-time insights, free migration, no downtime, and hundred percent managed services. Phando is delivering its services across Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Tizen, and WebOS.
The CEO and co-founder Deepak Joshi says, "Young growing population with increased digital skills, economical internet service providers and affordable smartphones are the key drivers that are making OTT (Over the top services) a go-to choice for the masses. With the increased popularity of OTT platforms in India, many players are entering the digital ecosystem. Online video streaming platforms are the future of the entertainment world and are making a revolutionary shift in the data consumption currently and will seemingly be continuing to do so forever".
In their services ready to be availed by the public, they are offering to help launch OTT platforms in just fifteen days. The organization provides marketing and advertising monetization support to assist the emerging OTT platforms in the form of advertising, subscriptions and pay per watch.
The OTT platform Phando is embodied with all the technical support and therefore there is no need to hire a technical team. With clarity of vision and intent of making a flawless platform, Phando is building a healthy relationship with its viewers which is further helping the platform to grow its business significantly.
The rising popularity of OTT live streaming platforms is overtaking the paid TV business and further providing the users with multiple superlative entertainment options.
