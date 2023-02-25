Popkorn Fintech chooses Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform to enhance automotive lending

New York [US]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Leading global AI-powered credit decisioning platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Popkorn Fintech has chosen its platform to sharpen its loan decisions. Popkorn Fintech will be using Scienaptic's platform for instant decisioning and credit assignment.

Popkorn Fintech is a Smart Automotive Lending Platform. It is a multi-lender approval platform where customers can apply for multiple car loans with multiple banks without affecting their credit scores Popkorn engages customers and provides the best car loan advise in town.

Popkorn Fintech empowers dealers & banks while removing friction from the lending process. The platform offers instant, paperless, multi-bank approval to offer a world-class borrower experience. Consumers can compare interest rates and loan offers across the financiers and apply for a loan at the same place. Popkorn Fintech helps to choose the best loan for different the needs of consumers. Popkorn platform is free for consumers. Popkorn Fintech aims to put AI-driven technology in the hands of frontline sales professionals at automotive dealerships to close loan requirements of consumers along with car finalization at the click of a button while driving the costs down.

"Instant credit access is one of the biggest factors that drive automotive sales in India. Our mission is not only to help auto sellers get their customers closing faster but also to help aspiring buyers get the vehicle of their dreams. We offer a platform to consumers to compare and finalise car loans that best suits their needs. We are working with Scienaptic to enhance our loan decisioning. The platform will empower us to make instant decisions and gain the flexibility to test, monitor, and implement our policies, scale with the company's growth, and offer a seamless experience to our customers." said Apoorv Goyal, co-founder of Popkorn Fintech.

Correspondingly, Joydip Gupta, APAC Head of Scienaptic, said, "We are very pleased to help Popkorn Fintech create a seamless automotive lending experience. Our AI-powered credit decisioning platform will enable speed to market, greater automation, and better decisions while minimizing risks."

Scienaptic AI's mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. NBFCs, banks, and fintech, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say "yes" more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions. Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit (http://www.scienaptic.ai)

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)