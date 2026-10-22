NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Prateek Group, one of the leading real estate developers in NCR, has performed the Bhumi Pujan for its upcoming luxury residential project in Sector 150, Noida, marking a key milestone in its development. The project is among the first in Noida where construction has commenced before the formal opening of sales, highlighting the Group's focus on execution readiness and on-ground progress. The project is expected to generate over 2,000 jobs, supporting employment and local economic activity. Prateek Tiwari, MD, Prateek Group, said, "The Bhumi Pujan marks an important milestone for us in Sector 150. We believe a strong development vision must be backed by execution. Commencing construction before the sales launch reflects this approach. Through this project, we aim to create homes that respond to the evolving aspirations of today's homebuyers."

Located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 150 offers a planned urban environment with an emphasis on green spaces and connectivity. The upcoming development adds to the sector's growing residential landscape. Prateek Group's approach focuses on combining thoughtful planning, contemporary architecture and quality construction to create residential spaces that prioritise comfort, functionality and the evolving needs of urban homebuyers. Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 with a vision of quality and on-time delivery. The company was founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer by qualification and a visionary & futuristic by traits. Prateek Group stands tall as the first luxury developer of Noida with the launch of Noida's first luxury project Prateek Stylome in 2011, followed by Prateek Edifice in 2013. Hence, the group created symmetry of similar projects with each one raising the standard high in the realty market of NCR. With 20+ years of expertise, the group has delivered 20 million square feet, catering to more than 50,000+ happy customers. The group's commitment to quality construction and timely delivery has earned it the trust of both homebuyers and investors, establishing itself as a leader in the NCR's real estate market. Some of the salient construction projects that have enabled the Prateek Group to achieve superlative industry acclaim include residential projects in NCR like Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Royal Cliff, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Canary, Prateek Grand City township.

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