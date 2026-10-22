The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the September 2026 CA Intermediate exam results today, October 22. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the institute’s official result portals – icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

Students must keep their registration number and roll number ready to review their results. Candidates who showed up for the Intermediate exams can expect their results by this evening, according to the institute’s announcement.

The ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 exams were conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2026.

CA Inter Result September 2026 Official Announcement

The ICAI, in its official notice, mentioned: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of 22nd October 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”

ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026: Steps to check scorecards?

Step 1 – Go to the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2 – Choose the link for the CA Inter September 2026 result.

Step 3 – Fill in the registration number and roll number.

Step 4 – Submit the information to check the result on the screen.

Step 5 – Download the scorecard and save a copy for later reference.

ICAI CA Inter Result: September 2026 exam pattern

Six exams total—three in each of the two groups—make up the CA Intermediate exam under ICAI's new educational and training program. Each paper is worth 100 marks, for a total of 300 marks for each group and 600 marks for both groups. The exam consists of both descriptive and objective questions. The following is the paper pattern:

· Multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 30% of the paper is based on case scenarios or case studies.

· Descriptive questions: The remaining 70% comprises descriptive questions.

· Total marks: Each paper carries 100 marks.

Number of papers: 6 papers across Group I and Group II. The 6 papers include Advanced Accounting; Corporate and Other Laws; Taxation; Cost and Management Accounting; Auditing and Ethics; and Financial Management and Strategic Management.

ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 Marking Scheme

Both groups can be cleared by candidates in different attempts. If they achieve the ICAI's specified passing requirements for the combined exam, those who appear for both categories simultaneously may also be eligible.

Subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and training requirements, candidates who pass both groups of the CA Intermediate exams can move on to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.

Those who are not eligible should examine their results in each topic and refer to the institute's official notifications regarding the upcoming exam cycle. To pass a group, candidates must receive at least 40% on each paper and at least 50% overall under the specified marking scheme. The following are the main qualifying and marking criteria:

· Minimum marks per paper: 40 out of 100.

· Minimum aggregate: 150 out of 300 in each group.

· Negative marking: There is no negative marking for MCQ-based questions.

· Group-wise qualification: Candidates should meet both the individual-paper minimum and the aggregate requirement for the crucial group.

What's next after the CA Inter September 2026 result?

· If the candidate has cleared either group (or the remaining group), move on to CA Final course registration via the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP).

· If the candidate has cleared either one of the groups and has one group pending, re-appear for the pending group in the next ICAI examination cycle (January 2027).

· If you did not pass the re-attempt, register and be ready to re-appear in the upcoming ICAI exam cycle, which is scheduled for January 2027.