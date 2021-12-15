Pre-Sales Open: Refresh Skin Science - The Best in Skincare, launching in India

You would like to read
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Refresh Skin Science, part of Visionary Skincare Pvt Ltd., brings a set of skin serums to solve skincare problems in the Indian market.
Their range of products helps reduce the severity and clear skincare challenges that the majority of people experience. Refresh Skin Science pre-sales are currently open, while the brand is set to officially launch on 24-12-2021.
(https://www.refreshskinscience.com) Refresh Skin Science is a skincare brand with products made with scientifically proven ingredients that helps reduce and fight acne, pigmentation, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and offer intense moisture improving the texture for radiant skin. Furthermore, the restorative characteristics of certain ingredients like Alpha Arbutin, Niacinamide, Grapeseed, and Beta Arbutin are rich in antioxidants and specific vitamins, which rejuvenates the skin.
The products are non-toxic and are made without paraben, sulphates, silicones, and fragrances that could cause certain negative reactions for specific skin types. The base active ingredients like Niacinamide, Salicylic acid, and Hyaluronic acid have been tested by dermatologists & cosmetic chemists and used by millions of customers worldwide. This will be India's one of its kind problem-solving skin-routine builder where customers can select products that solve their skin problems at 1/10th of what any Skin Clinic would charge.
Refresh Skin Science's Regimen Builder
Creating one's own (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31840424) skincare routine can be expensive as there will be a lot of trial and error to find specific products that bring out the desired results. The solution that Refresh Skin Science came up with was their brand's Regimen Builder service that puts together a skincare routine, which recommends specific serums, cleansers, toners, and more from the many products which make up their collection in a bid to save one from disappointment and time lost, they also offer an additional 50 percent cashback on orders above Rs. 2000.
Their Regimen Builder is very simple to use and requires no less than four minutes. The first step is to enter the person's name and then proceed to fill in the questionnaire, this depends on the severity of one's skin concerns (acne, pigmentation and spots or dryness, and dullness, etc.). This service will ensure one finds the perfect fit for their skin type.
Refresh Skin Science is developed for men and women of all skin types at any stage of life. The product line is oriented towards skin brightening, anti-aging, dry and oily skin, pigmented and acne-prone skin. Toners, face serums, anti-aging serums, peeling solutions, and foaming cleansers are among the products that will be released in the first phase. The brand's website (https://www.refreshskinscience.com), is already running a pre-launch sale that offers a 20 percent discount for all products storewide.
"There's a lot of guesswork & misconception around managing one's skin. On one hand, there's a blind following for using natural products, face washes and Vitamin C serums expecting them to solve their problems and on the other hand, dermatologists have been recommending pharmaceutical products that are manufactured by top brands, that lack transparency, and offer a direct connection with the consumers. In a country with 1 dermatologist for every 15,000 people, we are excited to introduce to the market a routine-builder to solve specific problems people commonly face," says Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder, Supercluster Pi (Holding company of Refresh Skin Science).
Pre-Sale Offer
For first-time customers, Refresh Skin Science offers a discount of 20 percent for all products across their store with the additional benefit of a 50 percent cashback on purchases above Rs. 2000.
Consumers who subscribe to Refresh Skin Science's newsletters will receive an additional 10 percent cashback and stay updated with their latest offers and new product launches. The products are available on (https://www.amazon.in/stores/RefreshSkinScience/page/A9A9D09A-39CD-49E6-A917-26DF39D2EFE4?ref_=ast_bln) Amazon, (https://meesho.com/refreshskinscience) Meesho, Flipkart and are set to launch on other e-commerce platforms shortly.
Refresh Skin Science products include:
2 percent Alpha Arbutin + 1 percent Grapeseed + 2 percent Beta Arbutin Face Serum
2 percent Granactive Retinoid Face Serum
2 percent Salicylic Acid Face Serum
20 percent Vitamin C Face Serum
AHA 25 percent + PHA 5 percent + BHA 2 percent Peeling Solution
Foaming Cleanser with Purslane Extract
Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum (Anti-Aging)
Niacinamide 12 percent + Zinc 2 percent Face Serum
PHA 3 percent Alcohol-Free Face Toner
Refresh Skin Science's base active ingredients have become a global standard in skincare. All the 9 research-backed products launched by Refresh Skin Science are curated with unique ingredients to foster healthy and glowing skin while also addressing common skincare challenges, regardless of age or stage of life. Dry, oily, rough skin with closed pores - the brand has products to help customers solve common skin problems and achieve one's objectives. Each Refresh Skin Science product is injected with extra supporting chemicals to boost efficacy and prevent side effects, in addition to the base active components that other brands regularly offer on the market.
To eliminate the usage of harmful animal by-products and environmentally unsustainable inputs found in other brands throughout the industry, the brand stresses social responsibility and the environment through ingredient transparency and planting a tree in honour of each customer, contributing to a greener environment.
