President Murmu visits Digital Pavilion at Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rajasthan's Bikaner hosted a 9-days Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav. The event was organised by Union Ministry of Culture from 25th February to 5th March, 2023. The 14th edition of Mahotsav was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu by beating Nagada on 27th February 2023.

President Murmu also inaugurated the Digital Pavilion on 27th Feb 2023. She experienced and appreciated the Immersive Virtual Reality under Digital India which was curated by Invoxel Technologies founded by Sachidanand Swami, alumnus of IIT Delhi. The Governor of Rajasthan - Kalraj Mishra, Union Culture State Minister - Arjun Ram Meghval, Art and Culture Minister in Rajasthan Government - B D Kalla were also present during the program. The President said that combining technology with traditions and science with art is necessary. We can widen the reach of our country's art, traditions and culture through new technology. We all should be proud of India's rich and prosperous culture. At the same time, we should give place to new ideas and thinking in our traditions, so that we can connect our youth and future generations with these traditions.

While the cultural festival showcased cultural diversity of India, the unique feature of the festival was Digital Pavilion that presented Indian Cultural Heritage on Postal Stamps, released by India Post through virtual reality, augmented reality, and transparent interactive art displays.

The theme of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" with an objective to preserve, promote and popularise Indian culture and heritage including folk art forms, cuisine and handicraft etc. The Mahotsav in Bikaner saw participation of around 1000 artists from across the country.

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being organised since 2015 when first Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav was held in Delhi. Since then, the Mahotsav has been held in various States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

President Murmu's visit at the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, Digital Pavilion, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality attracted long queue of visitors from across India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)