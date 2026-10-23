PRNewswire Bengaluru (karnataka) [India], / San Francisco [US], October 23: QFocus Technologies LLC (QFocus), headquartered in the USA, is strengthening its global engineering operations following continued business growth across its key markets. The company has doubled its customer base to include top OEMs and CMs across AI infrastructure, medical devices and industrial products, adding multiple new customer engagements over the past 12 months. Since its inception, QFocus has built relationships with leading global organizations across the technology and manufacturing ecosystem, supporting engineering programs for a global electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider, a leading computational software company serving the semiconductor design industry, a frontier AI company advancing AI infrastructure and computing, and a global medical technology company, amongst others.

These customer programs also offer QFocus engineers opportunities to work on real-world engineering challenges for global organizations, gain exposure to international engineering practices and contribute to technologies and products with applications across industries. By working alongside experienced Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and supporting demanding customer requirements, engineers can deepen their technical capabilities while gaining experience across the product development and manufacturing lifecycle. The company plans to triple the number of its engineers globally over the next 12 months, strengthening its capabilities across AI/ML & software engineering, data science & engineering, ASIC hardware & embedded software design, validation & verification, and manufacturing & quality engineering. The expansion will support QFocus' growing portfolio of global customer programs while further positioning it as a premier SME-led engineering services provider globally.

Founder & CEO Ajit Chandorkar said, "We see tremendous opportunities to support customers navigating complex development and manufacturing environments. Our delivery model pairs industry-recognized SMEs directly with agile engineering teams, combining strategic foresight with technical execution to address our customers' most intricate challenges. Expanding our product engineering team alongside our AI capabilities will further strengthen this approach, enabling our customers to accelerate time-to-market, elevate product quality and improve operational efficiency. As we continue to build our engineering capabilities, we remain focused on fostering a high-caliber team that delivers world-class solutions and creates lasting value for our customers." QFocus is also continuing to build relationships with academic institutions and engineering partners globally to strengthen its talent pipeline and create opportunities for engineering professionals to work on emerging technology areas.

About QFocus Technologies QFocus is a US-based design and manufacturing engineering service provider, delivering consulting-led services that help clients achieve faster time-to-market and improved process and product quality. QFocus' comprehensive service portfolio spans embedded systems & AI, manufacturing/quality engineering, factory data analytics, and operational excellence. QFocus serves clients across Medical & Life Sciences, AI Infrastructure and CE, and Industrial & Transport sectors. QFocus fosters a vibrant environment of joy, excitement, creativity, and innovation, placing inclusion, empathy, and empowerment for every employee and partner at the heart of its growing culture. We are a team of Go-Getters in the making! For more information about QFocus and its services, visit www.qfocustech.com or contact ops@qfocustech.com.

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