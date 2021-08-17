Rajkot resident launches Businessbook, a super app that is a business directory, job portal, and much more

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Imagine a mobile app that acts as a business directory, allows users to look for jobs, buy & sell property, deal in used goods, and even make posts on their timeline. This kind of an all-in-one super app is not a mere imagination but is already a reality.

Rajkot resident Jignesh Lakkad, who holds a Master's degree in Information Technology, is the creator of Businessbook, the super app that boasts of the above features and much more.

Jignesh, partner at Webstar Infoway Pvt Ltd., launched Businessbook as a business directory on February 7, 2021. Incidentally, he met with an accident soon after and was bed-ridden for several weeks. While he was recuperating, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck, leading to localized lockdowns and restrictions in Gujarat and many other states, resulting in many people losing their jobs and means of livelihood.

"It was a difficult time for everyone, and I spent several days thinking about how I could help others. I started work on adding more features to Businessbook after realizing it would enhance the app's utility and help people earn money," says Jignesh about the super app.

The app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times since Jignesh revamped it and has helped many individuals get back on their feet and businesses find new customers.

Businessbook mainly has seven features. The first is Business Directory, which allows users to register their businesses by adding details such as name, products, location, etc. The digital branding helps businesses get new customers and expand.

The second feature is Job Vacancy, an effective and convenient tool for job seekers and employers. Candidates can share their resumes using the feature with companies listed on the app, while companies looking for employees can post their job requirements.

Businessbook allows users to rent, buy, and sell property, and the fourth feature allows buying and selling of used products such as furniture, mobile phone, vehicles, electronic appliances, refrigerators, etc.

Users can also add posts, including text and photos, to their timelines on the app.

The app's sixth feature is Khatavahi, a tool that allows users to record and track daily financial transactions.

The seventh feature allows users to earn money by referring businesses to register on the app. The app pays Rs 50 for each referral.

"Businessbook has features for everyone, but it is handy for those looking for information about businesses in nearby areas. Users can easily get details about different kinds of businesses using the app. Moreover, they can get Rs. 50 per referral, and there is no limit on how many referrals they make," says Jignesh, adding a pan-India business directory is in the making.

Businessbook can be downloaded using the following link: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.webstar.businessbook).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)