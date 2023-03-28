close

Ram Govind Das meets the Indian Ambassador in London

ANI Press Release ANI Press Release
Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): Religious leader Swami Ram Govind Das formally met India's Ambassador Vikram Dorai Swami at the Indian Embassy in London.

Speaking to the Indian Ambassador, Ram Govind Das said that his meeting was very positive, especially the detailed discussion that took place between the two to spread more Indian values among the Indians and the residents.

Along with this, Swami Ram Govind Das considered the recent attack on the Indian Embassy by Khalistan supporters as unfortunate. Ram Govind Das, the head of the Hari Sharranam Jun organisation, who went to London to promote Indian culture, is also visiting many important places and monuments related to India, including the residence of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, who lived in the middle of 1910. He also promoted the G20 to be held in India on London Bridge.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

