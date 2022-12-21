RBM Infracon brings its IPO of Rs 837 lakhs on 23rd December to be listed on NSE Emerge

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): RBM Infracon Limited, engaged in the business of engineering, execution, testing, commissioning operation and maintenance, particularly in the field of mechanical and rotary equipment brings its IPO of 2,325,000 shares aggregating Rs 837 lakhs.

The face value per share is Rs 10 and the issue price per share is Rs 36. The lot size is of 3000 shares. Out of the 2,325,000 shares, 1104,000 shares are for the HNI quota, 1104,000 shares for the retail quota and 117,000 shares have been reserved under the market maker quota.

The issue opens on the 23rd December and will close on the 27th December 2022. It will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and the registrar to the issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

The objectives of the issue, with allocation, are:

1. Rs 700 lakhs towards working capital requirements

2. Rs 100 lakhs towards general corporate purpose

3. Rs 37 lakhs towards public issue expenses

RBM Infracon is an engineering, construction, maintenance and turnaround conglomerate, with pan India presence. It provides services that include mechanical fabrication, erection job of piping, structure, tank, equipment's or vessels in power, oil refineries and petrochemical plants.

The company quality management is accredited with ISO 9001-2015 for all of the operations. The company is also involved in third party contracting for the company who subcontract the work related to plant maintenance and mechanical related work.

These services are used in industries like oil & gas refineries, gas cracker plants, coal/gas/WHR based power plants, petrochemicals, chemicals, cement and fertilizers. The company has an employee strength of more than 2000 people.

Its major clients include Reliance, Essar Oil and Gas, Nayara Energy, HMEL, Technip Energies and many others. As on Sep 06, 2022, the company has an order book of Rs 121 Crores.

RBM Infracon Limited has registered an impressive financial growth over the years. Its revenue for FY2022 stood at Rs 4,763.06 lakhs, which was Rs 3,888.74 lakhs for FY2021 and Rs 3516.78 lakhs for FY2020. The revenue for Q1 FY2023 was Rs 1,027.20 lakhs. Its EBITDA for FY2022 was Rs 341.42 lakhs, which was negative for FY2021 and Rs 86.91 lakhs for FY2020; EBITDA for Q1 FY2023 was Rs 115.29 lakhs. It registered PAT of Rs 190.99 lakhs in FY2022, which was negative in FY2021 and in FY2020; PAT for Q1 FY2023 was Rs 65.40 lakhs.

Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani, Chairman cum Managing Director of RBM Infracon Limited, is the promoter of the company. He is having more than 20 years of experience in the field of Industrial Mechanical Work.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)