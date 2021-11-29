Rural development council cell appointed I REE Group Founder as its chairman

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): Jharkhand-based Entrepreneur Amit Devendra Prasad Ojha, the founder of I REE Constructions India Pvt Ltd. has been appointed as the chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries.
Asocham zonal director, Bharat Jaiswal appointed the businessman as the honorary chairman for the rural development council cell of the Jharkhand State on Saturday.
While addressing the event, Dr. Amit D Ojha emphasizes that serving the people of the rural village is the ultimate goal of his life. The entrepreneur also talked about serving needy people in tough times brings out the best in him which further gives him a sense of peace and satisfaction.
Dr. Amit D Ojha has been time and again seen helping and serving the masses of different religions and from backgrounds such as Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier the founder has also been nominated by the National Committee of Construction & Infrastructure Wing (A Division of Global Leaders Foundation) for the honorary post of Director in the West Zone.
Talking about his laudable journey, the entrepreneur Dr. Amit D Ojha says, "I feel grateful to experience this amazing opportunity of being appointed as the chairman of the Associated Chambers of commerce and Industries. With great opportunity comes great responsibility and I am ready to take this leadership role to help the people of the country and make them feel secure. Nothing in life comes easy, you have to work day and night to convert your opportunities into accomplishments."
He further added, "Getting recognized as the honorary chairman for the rural development council cell of the Jharkhand State is in itself a big achievement which I have been dreaming of for a long time and now when I have grabbed this chance I am not letting down the people who have trusted me and blessed me with this remarkable opportunity."
Dr. Amit D Ojha who has constructed renowned organizations and has been honored with several prestigious awards is setting a revolutionary example in the minds of people with his selfless attempts that he has been constantly taking for the upliftment of the country and the welfare of the society as a whole.
