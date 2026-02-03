SA Technologies Launches CRMTeam.ai to Move Enterprises from "Rented Talent" to Agentforce-Driven Outcomes; Appoints Siddharth S. Lakhotia to Lead Practice

India PR Distribution Pune (Maharashtra) [India] / Silicon Valley (California) [India], February 3: SA Technologies (NSE: SAT), a global technology consulting firm, today announced a strategic pivot in its CRM delivery model with the launch of CRMTeam.ai and the appointment of Siddharth S. Lakhotia as Salesforce Practice Head. CRMTeam.ai is a specialized competency center designed to replace the industry's legacy "resource-centric" consulting model with a results-first, Agentforce-native execution engine. The Shift: From "System of Record" to "System of Action" For decades, the CRM industry has operated on a "cost-plus" basis, billing for hours and headcount while systems remain static data repositories. CRMTeam.ai is built on a different premise. Enterprises don't just want a place to store data; they want a system that autonomously drives revenue.

"The traditional model of 'renting capacity' is outdated," said Manoj Joshi, CEO of SA Technologies. "It incentivizes manual overhead. With CRMTeam.ai, we are shifting to an outcome-based model. We aren't just implementing Salesforce; we are deploying autonomous agents to own and execute business results. We are moving from building a 'System of Record' to deploying a 'System of Intelligence' that pays for itself." Why CRMTeam.ai? The Agentforce Difference Unlike generalist integrators, CRMTeam.ai is purpose-built for the Agentforce era. The practice combines deep Salesforce architecture with the data strategies required to make AI work. - Data Cloud Foundation: Recognizing that there is no AI without data, the practice prioritizes unifying data streams via Salesforce Data Cloud to ground AI in enterprise truth.

- Agentic Orchestration: Moving beyond basic chatbots to deploy autonomous agents that handle lead qualification, service resolution, and upsell triggers. - Results-as-a-Service (RaaS): A delivery model focused on measurable KPIs, conversion rates, resolution times, and customer retention, rather than just billable hours. A Leader for the AI Era Siddharth S. Lakhotia joins as Salesforce Practice Head with a mandate to build this "AI-First" delivery engine. With a background in scaling complex global CRM systems, Siddharth will lead the expansion of the practice to a 300+ strong team of AI-certified architects and data engineers. "Most organizations utilize Salesforce as a glorified filing cabinet," said Siddharth S. Lakhotia, Salesforce Practice Head. "My goal is to make Salesforce the smartest employee in the building. By bridging Data Cloud with Agentforce, CRMTeam.ai ensures that AI doesn't just offer advice; it takes action that moves the needle on the P & L."

Scaling for Global Impact "With CRMTeam.ai, we are creating a focused execution engine for Salesforce-led transformation," added Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head, India, SA Technologies. "This practice brings together delivery rigor with the agility of Agentic AI, allowing enterprises to confidently scale their AI programs with governance and security at the core." About SA Tech Software India Ltd. Headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune and offshore delivery centers across Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, SA Tech Software India Ltd. is a global technology consulting and enterprise delivery firm trusted by leading organizations worldwide. An Authorized Salesforce Partner, SA Tech Software India Ltd. helps enterprises design, build, operate, and scale digital platforms and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that drive innovation, efficiency, and long-term business transformation. The company combines deep domain expertise, modern cloud platforms, data, and AI-led solutions to deliver measurable outcomes across enterprise systems and customer-facing technologies.

An NSE Emerge-listed organization and a CMMI Level 5 certified company, SA Tech Software India Ltd. upholds the highest standards of delivery excellence, governance, and operational maturity. Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and specialized GCC consulting services, the company enables organizations to confidently expand and optimize offshore operations with speed, scalability, and resilience. With a strong focus on future-ready enterprise platforms-including Salesforce, AI-driven automation, and managed services-SA Tech Software India Ltd. continues to partner with global enterprises to build intelligent, scalable, and sustainable technology ecosystems. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)