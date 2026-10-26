NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus in India on 7 October 2026, both powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500, running Android 17 with One UI 9, and shipping with an S Pen. The defining difference between them is screen size - and everything that follows from it. Both tablets are available on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan covers up to Rs. 5 lakh, and the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card covers up to Rs. 6 lakh - both with tenures from 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment is available on select models.

What sets the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus apart? Display size The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 2960 x 1848 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus uses a 12.6-inch panel at 2800 x 1752 pixels. Both panels run at 120Hz and reach a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. For document work, photo editing, sketching with the S Pen, or extended streaming sessions, the two-inch difference in screen size translates to a noticeably larger working area on the Ultra. Battery and endurance The Ultra carries an 11,600 mAh battery against the 10,600 mAh cell in the S12 Plus. Samsung rates the Ultra at up to 23 hours of video playback and the S12 Plus at up to 21 hours. Both support 45 W fast charging. The extra capacity on the Ultra is particularly useful when the larger display is running at full brightness for long stretches - during travel, all-day work sessions, or back-to-back video calls.

Rear cameras The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup: a 13MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide. The S12 Plus carries a single 13MP rear camera. The ultrawide on the Ultra makes it easier to scan wide documents, capture full rooms, or frame group shots in a single take. Both tablets share a 12MP ultrawide front camera for video calls. Wireless connectivity The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be); the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus uses Wi-Fi 6E. On a compatible Wi-Fi 7 network, the Ultra can achieve higher throughput and lower latency - a practical advantage for large cloud uploads, remote desktop work, and high-quality video conferencing. Both models are also available in 5G variants.

Weight and portability The Ultra (Wi-Fi) weighs 692g; the S12 Plus weighs 553g. At 139g lighter, the S12 Plus is the easier choice for those who carry a tablet daily - to the office, college, client meetings, or on long commutes. Where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus match Despite the size difference, these two tablets share a substantial amount of hardware and software: - Same processor: Both run on the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 with 12GB RAM, delivering identical performance for multitasking, app-heavy workflows, and photo or video editing. - Same Galaxy AI features: Both get the full Galaxy AI suite in One UI 9, including Note Assist, writing tools, and productivity features across supported apps.

- Same S Pen experience: Both include an S Pen in the box with low-latency input, and both support Adobe Photoshop via the S Pen. - Same software longevity: Samsung promises seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches for both models. - Same build and durability: Both carry an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and use Samsung's Enhanced Armor Aluminum frame. - Same thickness profile: The Ultra measures 5.1mm; the S12 Plus measures 5.3mm - both are among the slimmest tablets in their class. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus price in India Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra prices start at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi variant, with the following full pricing:

- 12GB + 256GB, Wi-Fi: Rs. 1,49,999 - 12GB + 512GB, Wi-Fi: Rs. 1,69,999 - 12GB + 256GB, 5G: Rs. 1,64,999 - 12GB + 512GB, 5G: Rs. 1,84,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus prices start at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi variant: - 12GB + 256GB, Wi-Fi: Rs. 1,29,999 - 12GB + 512GB, Wi-Fi: Rs. 1,49,999 - 12GB + 256GB, 5G: Rs. 1,44,999 - 12GB + 512GB, 5G: Rs. 1,64,999 Updated: Oct, 2026 Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying. Which Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 is the better buy? The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra suits buyers who prioritise a larger display, extended battery life, dual rear cameras, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity - particularly for content creation, multitasking across multiple windows, or all-day productivity away from a desk.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus offers the same processor, Galaxy AI experience, and S Pen capability in a body that is 139g lighter and Rs. 20,000 less expensive at the base variant. For those who prioritise portability and value over maximum screen real estate, it delivers the same core experience in a more manageable form factor. How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series on Easy EMIs The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus are available at Bajaj Finance partner stores on Easy EMIs, spreading the cost across monthly instalments rather than paying the full amount upfront: 1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Select the preferred Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra or Galaxy Tab S12 Plus variant. 3. Enquire about available Easy EMI options and current offers. 4. Choose an instalment tenure between 3 and 60 months. 5. Complete the purchase and take home the new tablet the same day. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)