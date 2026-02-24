VMPL New Delhi [India], February 24: Sapaad, a bootstrapped, Make-in-India cloud-based restaurant technology company with a strong global footprint, today announced its participation at AAHAR 2026, to be held from 10th - 14th March, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. At the upcoming edition of India's leading food and hospitality industry exhibition, Sapaad will showcase its enterprise-grade, cloud-native restaurant technology solutions designed to support the evolving needs of organised and growth-focused foodservice brands across the country. Vishnu Vardhan Madabhushi, Founder & CEO, Sapaad, said, "Across global and Indian markets, the foodservice industry is being reshaped by rising operational complexity, multi-channel demand and cost pressures, making real-time visibility and data-led decision-making critical for sustainable growth. In India, high-growth formats such as cloud kitchens, QSRs and cafe chains are expected to grow at around 12-14% CAGR, compared to 5-7% for unorganised formats, highlighting the need for scalable, enterprise-grade digital infrastructure. At AAHAR 2026, we will showcase our unified, cloud-native platform with live demonstrations, highlighting how restaurant brands can streamline operations and leverage AI-driven insights to build scalable, future-ready businesses. With our interactive conversational tool and a unified one-stack platform, we plan to capture at least 8 to 10% of India's organised food services space by 2030.

After a decade of successful global operations, the company has entered the Indian market to bring its proven technology solutions to support the country's rapidly growing food services sector. India's organized food services market is expected to reach approx. US$120-125 billion by 2030, from an estimated US$78 billion in 2025 with roughly 60% absolute growth over the period. The company's participation in AAHAR 2026 aligns with its broader India market strategy, which focuses on serving the organised and technology-ready segment of the country's foodservice ecosystem and enabling operators to adopt scalable, reliable and future-ready digital infrastructure. At AAHAR 2026, Sapaad will present live demonstrations of its solutions - Cloud-Native Restaurant POS its unique AI conversational BI tool Ask Vantage. Built inside Sapaad's Unified Commerce platform, Ask Vantage analyses real-time signals across POS, inventory, recipes, purchasing, labour, and delivery channels, delivering actionable intelligence on the go. Sapaad's solutions play a critical role in enabling restaurants, cafes and QSR chains, cloud kitchens and multi-outlet brands to digitise and streamline end-to-end operations, from ordering and payments to kitchen operations, inventory, analytics and AI-driven decision support.

Sapaad will be exhibiting at AAHAR 2026 in Hall 14 - First Floor (14FF), Booth No. 14F-12-D. Alongside live demonstrations, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the company's leadership and product teams, and discover Sapaad's modular cloud-first platform enables multi-format restaurant operations and scalable digital infrastructure for both Indian and international food service brands.