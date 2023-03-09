Shaping the women leaders of tomorrow through Legrand empowering scholarship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand, the global leader in electrical and digital infrastructure, organised Legrand Student Connect Programme, in Mumbai on 4th March 2023. More than 100 Legrand Scholars, who are beneficiaries of the Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program, along with their families attended the event. Through this Scholarship Program, Group Legrand India aims to assist meritorious and deserving girl students from lower socio-economic backgrounds to pursue their UG program in the field of Engineering, Architecture, Science and Technology from recognized colleges and universities across India. Started in 2018, so far 400+ girls have benefitted from this initiative which included differently abled girl students and Transgender students.

Besides the financial assistance for education, Legrand has initiated a Student Mentorship Program in 2022 to build future women leaders by ensuring holistic development of the students through mentoring and equipping students with the confidence to fulfil their ambitions through the acquisition of life skills, soft skills, and career guidance. Beneficiaries of the Legrand Scholarship have been empowered to create meaningful campus ties and secure internship opportunities.

The Legrand Student Connect Programme served as a platform for the students to share learning experiences, network and interact with the senior leadership team and subject experts. A motivational session was also organised as part of the event.

Commenting on the event, Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director said, "In our endeavour to extend the scholarship programme to deserving candidates, we are happy to bring to fold students from PwD and the Transgender community. This is also aligned to our Group commitment of building a gender-diverse and inclusive workforce. The Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme aims to empower deserving girl students with access to quality education through financial assistance, mentorship to hone them into industry-ready talent and emerge as a strong women leader in their chosen field."

Legrand scholars who had completed the Legrand Mentorship Program were felicitated at the event and completion certificates were awarded.

