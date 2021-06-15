Shree Slimming contributing in this pandemic to reduce a major risk factor - Obesity, which is emerging as a novel risk

Jagadhri (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI/PNN): Obesity is a huge healthcare concern because it is associated with several chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke and certain types of cancers.

Obesity significantly reduces the quality of life and is one of the leading causes of death, worldwide.

Recent evidence has shown that obesity weakens the immune system and therefore, making the host vulnerable to infectious diseases. Indeed, Obesity has emerged as a strong risk factor for severe disease in the current pandemic disease, COVID-19.

Several independent studies have demonstrated that obese subjects with COVID-19 have a higher risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and increased probability of death.

The global pandemic of obesity and overweight now affects between 2.8 and 3.5 billion of the world population and shows no signs of abatement. Treatment for what is now recognized as a chronic disease includes pharmacotherapy, considered an essential component of a comprehensive therapy.

The pace of the US Food and Drug Administration approval for obesity drugs has been glacial. In the last 20 years, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved 208 drugs for cancer, 118 for cardiovascular diseases, 168 for neurological diseases, and 223 endocrinology drugs, but only 6 for obesity, 2 of which have been taken off-market.

Currently, there are only 9 drugs approved by the FDA for obesity treatment. Due to which off-label drug businesses have increased rapidly.

Be it weight loss or weight gain, an unhealthy body is something that leads to mental problems as well, and to combat such issues, (https://www.shreeslimming.com) Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre is fighting obesity with new-age methods by a young health entrepreneur, (https://pratayksha.com) Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj who is contributing his best in this pandemic of Covid19 to help the society by reducing risk factors.

Dr. Pratayksha has practiced Obesity Medicine & Weight Management in India since 2007. His expertise in caring for patients with weight problems is well known both across India and internationally and also had been two times gold medalist for it.

He is widely regarded as an expert in his field because of his research and has published a scientific book on obesity treatment and the use of anti-obesity products. He has also given many lectures and presentations across the globe on anti-obesity. He is an acknowledged Research Member of many organizations including the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization.

Dr Pratayksha's Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre, or Shree Slimming as it is popularly called, is committed to providing an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment. Shree Slimming team believes that Obesity Medicine Specialists have a moral obligation to their patients and society as a whole to analyze their results and to contribute to improvements in treatment.

Dr. Pratayksha devotes many hours weekly to staying current so he can provide the best care available. He plans effective care management for all patients, which prevents further comorbidities. Dr. Pratayksha is loved by his patients, who attest to an improvement in quality of life after the treatment.

He takes the time to listen to his patients, educates himself on all cutting-edge techniques and medical knowledge. He has introduced advanced skills with techniques as Non-Surgical Bariatric. Many of his patients have and continue to participate anonymously in research studies.

Whether you have a little or a lot to lose, Dr. Pratayksha and his foundation Shree Skin Care and Slimming Centre have the blueprint to help you quickly and safely achieve your weight loss and health goals.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)