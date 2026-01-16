Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus 15 and more
Amazon's Great Republic Day sale brings discounts on smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus, along with bank offers and no-interest EMI options
Amazon India’s Great Republic Day sale is now live, offering deals across categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs and accessories. During the sale period, the e-commerce platform is offering bank discounts, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, and cashback deals on select payment methods. Select smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and more are also available at reduced prices.
Additionally, customers can get up to 10 per cent discount on select cards and EMI transactions, along with bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Other offers include exchange value of up to Rs 60,000 and no-interest EMI of up to 12 months.
Amazon Prime users will also be eligible for up to 5 per cent cashback on applicable payment methods, along with welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500.
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offer details
Smartphones:
iPhone 17 Pro:
- Offer price: Rs 1,25,400 (including Rs 3000 bank discount, Rs 6,500 coupon discount)
- Launch Price: Rs 134,900 onwards
iPhone 17 Pro Max:
- Offer price: Rs 1,40,400 (including Rs 3000 bank discount, Rs 6,500 coupon discount)
- Launch Price: Rs 149,900 onwards
iPhone Air:
- Offer price: Rs 91,249 ( including Rs 750 on select cards)
- Launch Price: Rs 119,900 onwards
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G:
- Offer Price: Rs 23,999 (including Rs 4000 bank discount)
- Launch Price: Rs 39,999 Onwards
OnePlus 15:
- Offer price: Rs 68,999 (including Rs 4000 bank discount)
- Launch price: Rs 72,999 onwards
iQOO 15:
- Offer Price: Rs 65,999 (including Rs 7000 on select cards)
- Launch Price: Starting Rs 72,999 onwards
Laptops:
Amazon said that it is offering discounts of up to 45 per cent on laptops from ASUS, HP, DELL, Acer and Lenovo.
ASUS TUF A15 (2025) with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS
- Offer price: Rs 74,990
HP Smartchoice Victus with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H
- Offer price: Rs 72,990.
HP Omnibook 5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor
- Offer price: Rs 66,591
Accessories:
During Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale period, customers can also avail discounts on headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more. Some notable deals include
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones
- Offer price: Rs 22,990
OnePlus Buds 4
- Offer Price: Rs 4,999 (including bank offers)
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
- Offer Price: Rs 10,999 (including bank offers)
Garmin Forerunner 165
- Offer price: Rs 24,990
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch
- Offer price: Rs 7,999
Smart TV
Amazon said that it is also offering discounts on Smart TVs and projectors:
TCL (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C
- Offer Price: Rs 67,990
TCL (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C
- Offer Price: Rs 38,990.
