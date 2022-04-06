Sky247, the official sponsor of IIFA Rock Abu Dhabi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Sponsoring the biggest musical event in Bollywood, Sky247 is all set to collaborate with IIFA as the official sponsors of IIFA rocks and co-sponsors of IIFA, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in May 2022.
Ushering celebrations after almost 2 years, we are excited to be a part of this grand event.
Bollywood and cricket being the two most talked about industries in India, Abu Dhabi too has been catching up with the fever. And SKY247 is all set to be a part of both sectors. The dynamic and fast-growing global sports portal has partnered with the T10 sports Management to support the Abu Dhabi T10 as a 'powered by' sponsor.
Ian Michael Viner, Managing Director Sky247 said, "We are extremely thrilled to be a part of this fruitful endeveour, In Abu Dhabi Bollywood and cricket both have a special place in our heart through this sponsorship we plan to cater to millions of Indian diaspora all around the world and we are more than happy to be the host this year. Looking forward to an exciting and entertaining partnership."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
