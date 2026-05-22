SoftTech Engineers Limited Launches Single Window Approval System for the EV Ecosystem and Wayside Amenities Under NHEV Initiative

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 21: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a pioneer in AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations) technology and e-governance solutions, has announced the launch of a Single Window Approval System for the EV Ecosystem & Wayside Amenities, a unified, technology-driven platform developed to streamline and accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure across National Highways under the NHEV (National Highway Electric Vehicle) initiative. The platform has been developed as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiative for NHEV infrastructure and marks a significant step in digitising the end-to-end lifecycle of EV infrastructure projects, from land allocation and lease processing to design approvals, construction permits, and final operational clearances, within a single, transparent digital ecosystem.

Key features of the platform include centralized approval workflows integrating all key government and project stakeholders, real-time tracking and visibility across project stages, seamless inter-departmental coordination with digitized compliance documentation, and end-to-end lifecycle management from land allocation to operational clearance The platform is designed to serve three core stakeholder groups: Policy Makers & Authorities, Project Developers & Investors, and Service Providers, bringing them onto a unified interface to enable faster decision-making, greater accountability, and scalable infrastructure delivery. Commenting on the development, Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of SoftTech Engineers Limited, said, "SoftTech is proud to support India's electric mobility ambitions through this Single Window Approval System. By bringing together all stakeholders on a unified digital platform, we are enabling faster, more transparent deployment of EV infrastructure across our National Highways, a critical step in building consumer confidence and reducing fossil fuel dependency at scale."

SoftTech also expressed its gratitude to Shri. Abhijeet Sinha, National Program Director - EODB, for his continued leadership and for creating the space where technology-driven initiatives like this find meaningful purpose and direction. This deployment reinforces SoftTech's growing role as a leading indigenous technology provider for large-scale public infrastructure initiatives, aligning with the Government of India's Digital India mission and its broader vision for sustainable, technology-driven governance. About SoftTech Engineers Limited SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that help government bodies and infrastructure organizations digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes. Its key products, including CivitPLAN & CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS) and CivitBUILD (Opticon) enable building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and real-time oversight in public infrastructure and urban development.

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