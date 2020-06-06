Software Technology Parks of India commemorates 29th Foundation Day

(STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commemorated its 29th Foundation Day on Friday, June 5th 2020.

On the occasion a day-long webinar witnessed live streaming of sessions on three topics viz. 'Role of Government in Driving Innovation & Product Development', 'Re-christening the Narratives of Indian IT Industry' and 'India Ahead with Transformational Ideas, Disruptive Innovations and Pool of Talent'. Experts and thought leaders from government, industry, academia and industry associations deliberated and exchanged their ideas.

"STPI has been the beacon of Indian IT industry and has become its backbone for growth," said Achyuta Samanta, MP and Founder of KIIT University while congratulating STPI on its 29th Foundation Day.

In the inaugural address, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, reminisced the STPI journey of three decades. "STPI is designed to succeed and designed to help the industry succeed, both of which go hand in hand. STPI has been our partner in implementing many exciting schemes we are recently brought out. It has been instrumental in aiding the growth of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry not only in cities but also in rural hinterlands. e-Governance and digital expansion in sectors such as health, agriculture, education present huge opportunities for India. It is time to reimaging the role of STPI for the coming decade," he said.

"As a policy enabler, STPI has been bringing out futuristic schemes apropos the technological advancements. Having a vision for transforming India into a product nation, STPI has been activating multiple initiatives under 'National Policy on Software Products' approved by Government of India recently. To enable the Indian IT industry to face the challenges of Industry 4.0 and build India's leadership in emerging technology areas like IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence, augmented & virtual reality, fintech, medical electronics, health informatics, gaming & animation, machine learning, data science & analytics, cyber security, chip designing, ESDM etc," said Dr Omkar Rai, DG, STPI underlining the glorious journey of STPI and its contribution in Indian economy.

Established on June 5th, 1991, (STPI) has since emerged as one of the growth driver of Indian IT/ITeS/ESDM industry. With a mandate to promote software and electronic hardware exports from the country by implementing Software Technology Park (STP) & Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Schemes, STPI pioneered the ease of doing business for policy governance in India by building a robust-ecosystem to provide single window clearance services, world-class internet connectivity, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and other infrastructure services to encourage, promote and boost software exports.

"STPI is the only organisation that hasn't lost its purpose in three decades. STPI has never stopped reinventing itself in last 30 years. The essence of the leaders of STPI with unwavering commitment to the evolution of IT industry is notable," underscored Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority.

"Govt. has helped startups take on global giants, get funding from not only domestic sources but also from abroad & drive partnerships with global giants to bring best products to market," asserted Dr Rajendra Kumar, Addl Secy, GoI, MeitY.

"STPI is not just a partner but it has become an integral part of the IT industry, thank you very much for what you do," accentuated Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

Today, the USD 191 billion IT industry, comprising around 18,000-plus firms that directly employ 4.36 million strong workforce, that contributes 8.0 per cent of GDP is a testimony to the STPI's resolute performance in transforming Indian IT industry into global outsourcing destination for software exports.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article