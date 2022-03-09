Soothe Healthcare cracking new grounds after six months of raising funds; clocks 2X growth

You would like to read
- Tradeomatic creating global awareness of personal hygiene products
- 'Made in India' sustainable feminine hygiene brand The Woman's Company raises USD 1.4 Million in Pre-series A round
- Women have the right to menstrual hygiene & Radiologist-Entrepreneur Dr. Sonal Mahalwar is creating awareness for it
- This International Women's Day, BabyChakra in association with GirlTribe by MissMalini come together to #BreakTheBias co-powered by Sirona Hygiene & Petals Group of Schools
- SATO Tap, an award-winning handwashing solution, primed to improve hygiene practices in the country, is now accessible to all
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, India's fastest growing personal hygiene company, Soothe Healthcare announced the launch of new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh spread across 1.5 lakh sq. ft.
With the addition of this new best in class manufacturing facility, Soothe Healthcare aims to double its production capacity from 500 million units to 1 billion units per annum. With an investment of Rs. 30 Crores being put in the new manufacturing facility, Soothe Healthcare has become a 300-crore run rate company in FY 2021-22 and in next 5 years aims to become a 1000 crore mother brand with- Paree Sanitary Pads, Super Cute's and Super Liife under its umbrella.
Soothe Healthcare is committed to provide best-in-class personal hygiene products that provides great comfort. Keeping in line with the objective, majority of the production through new facility will be dedicated to their flagship feminine hygiene brand, Paree Sanitary Pads. With the setup of new unit, the company has also expanded its reach and entered into the international market - Africa (Tanzania), Bangladesh & Nepal. The brand has expanded its operations in the international market and building a robust retail and distribution network. Furthermore, the brand plans to bolster its impressions in other parts of Africa and Asian countries tapping the large feminine hygiene industry.
Speaking while inaugurating the new plant, Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare said, "At Paree, we understand the many avatars of the modern Indian woman and are our aim is to provide them with quality products that create a positive impact in her life and this is one step forward towards that vision.
We raised a funding of Rs. 230 crore (31.5 million USD) last year giving us 'paree wings' to double our growth, increase manufacturing capabilities and expand our distribution and product verticals. Our aim is to reduce the gap between rural and metros by providing best in class quality products by amplifying our distribution network and be available at every place where there is a need for feminine hygiene products."
Owing to the aggressive brand growth and funds raised by Soothe Healthcare last year and the constant growth in the personal care segment, the brand has expanded its horizon by broadening its product offerings under the feminine care space. The products are available across 300,000 general trade stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and leading e-commerce marketplaces, pan India. Paree Sanitary Pads was recently launched in South India and Northeast regions of India, increasing the store count to 500,000 and adding new products to the existing categories.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor