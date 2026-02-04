VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: St. John's Universal School, a reputed educational institution with over five decades of progressive and immersive learning, proudly celebrated its much-anticipated 56th Annual Day at St. Andrew's auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 22nd and 23rd, 2026.

The two-day annual event began with the lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the presentation of the Annual Report by Principal Ms. Mona Vaidya, praising the school's exemplary academic and co-curricular achievements.

Students of the Pre-primary, Primary, and Secondary sections anchored the 56th Annual Day event with confidence and enthusiasm. The event featured a cultural segment inclusive of a flute band performance, an innovative garage band that created music using waste materials, and a melodious school choir. "Bedtime Stories - Stories Come Alive" segment was the main highlight of the event that showcased expressive performances and dance sequences by students of St. John's Universal School.