PNN New Delhi [India], November 11: Standard Engineering Technology Limited (SETL), an integrated engineering solutions provider catering to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, food, beverages and AI data centre industries, has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong year-on-year growth in revenue, operating earnings and profitability. For the second quarter of FY27, the company reported a 62.3% year-on-year increase in total revenue to ₹296.6 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79.7% to ₹51.4 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 17.3%. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 37.9% year-on-year to ₹28.2 crore.

The company also maintained its growth momentum during the first half of FY27. Total revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2026, increased 53% year-on-year to ₹544.3 crore, while EBITDA grew 56.5% to ₹91 crore, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Net profit for the period rose 32.2% to ₹54.9 crore. Commenting on the company's performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, Standard Engineering Technology Limited, said: "We are very pleased with our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance, which reflects the strength of our integrated engineering solutions business, strong CDMO and export opportunities, and the progress in GScale. SETL is a leading integrated engineering solutions provider for the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, food, beverages and AI data centre industry, and we are confident of sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters."

The financial performance was supported by growth in the company's integrated engineering solutions business, which provides end-to-end engineering capabilities across multiple industrial sectors. SETL also reported receiving significant orders from contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) customers, strengthening its visibility for future business opportunities. On the international front, the company witnessed a significant increase in export enquiries, particularly from the United States and Europe, where several high-potential business opportunities are currently under active discussion. These developments are expected to support the company's efforts to expand its presence in overseas markets. As part of its strategic initiatives, SETL has completed the first phase of its partnership with GL Hakko, acquiring a 19.19% stake. The partnership is aimed at strengthening the company's glass-lining technology capabilities and expanding its advanced engineering solutions portfolio.

The company also reported progress in its GScale initiative focused on AI data centre infrastructure, which represents an emerging business opportunity. Under the Secondary Fluid Network (SFN) segment, machinery orders have been completed and equipment deliveries have commenced. Revenue generation from this business is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2026. Similarly, machinery orders for the power products segment have been completed, with deliveries scheduled to commence from November 15, 2026. Commercial production is expected to begin on January 15, 2027. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)