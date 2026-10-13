BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Straive, a global Data & AI operationalization company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network. The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships, and provides resources and support to help enterprises turn AI capabilities into measurable impact. As an OpenAI Select Partner, Straive will work with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly. Straive's Build AI and Run AI capabilities span data readiness, solution design, deployment, governance, and continuous improvement, helping enterprises embed AI into the workflows where work gets done.

"AI delivers value when it becomes part of how people make decisions and get work done every day," said Naveen Gattu, Chief Growth Officer at Straive. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to bring OpenAI's capabilities into industry-specific workflows, with the governance, human oversight, and continuous improvement enterprises need to scale with confidence." "Enterprises need more than access to powerful models. They need the domain context, data foundations, and operating discipline to make AI useful at scale," said Sean Manning, VP and Global Head of Partnerships at Straive. "Being named an OpenAI Select Partner creates new opportunities to combine OpenAI's capabilities with Straive's AI operationalization expertise and help customers turn promising ideas into dependable business outcomes."

Straive supports organizations across financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and supply chain, media and entertainment, education and research, and publishing. Its generative AI offerings include LLM Foundry, a multi-model platform that supports OpenAI models and provides reusable components for building enterprise applications. Looking ahead, Straive plans to expand its OpenAI-related solutions and delivery capabilities, helping customers move from AI experimentation to governed deployment and ongoing optimization. For the latest updates and news, please visit https://www.straive.com/news/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)