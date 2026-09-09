India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8: String Metaverse Limited (BSE: 534535) today announced that it has been assigned a Dun & Bradstreet Rating of "3A1" under the Vantage Plus Report dated September 7, 2026.

The "3A" Financial Strength rating is based on the Company's tangible net worth derived from its audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Composite Appraisal of "1" indicates that the overall status of the rated entity is "Strong."

String Metaverse Limited has also been included in the Dun & Bradstreet Global Database and has been assigned D & B D-U-N-S® Number 86-024-1227.