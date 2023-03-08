SULCA's Hot Honey has landed in India and food lovers can't get enough of it!

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): SULCA recently launched an Irresistible Combination of Sweet and Heat - Hot Honey in India. The newly launched product has gained a cult-like following that has spread everywhere. This original hot honey sauce made with natural honey and real chillies is a tasteful combination of sweetness and heat that goes quite literally with anything. For many folks, Sulca Hot Honey has become their go-to secret sauce to elevate any dish to mouthwatering new heights.

This versatile condiment can be drizzled on our favourite foods, such as toast, pizza, fries, fritters, chips, BBQ, waffles, pancakes, biscuits, bagels, cheese, ice cream, and even as a delightful addition to marinades, dressings, glazes, hot tea, and much more. The hot honey isn't just delicious -- it's also ethically made. The brand supports sustainable agriculture and uses 100% pure multi-floral honey from the Himalayas. Plus, it's all-natural and contains no artificial sugars or preservatives, making it an all-natural choice that is as wholesome as it is flavourful.

The folks at SULCA also discussed how they had created a special 300-gram travel-friendly pack that is easy to use and suitable for Travel Enthusiasts, Athletes, and fast-paced Gen Z who need their go-to energy boost, which should come directly from nature.

The Kerala-based SULCA brand is keen on continuing their expansion in online and offline channels across India. They also plan to invest further in research and development and product innovation to launch more enjoyable natural products for consumers.

You can head to Amazon to shop this hot honey with a loyal following in whatever size speaks to you.

