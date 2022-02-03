Surat to host Its first-ever 'The Surat T20 Cup' for businessmen and entrepreneurs from February 26 to March 6, 2022

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): The diamond city is all set to witness the first-ever season ball cricket league 'The Surat T20 Cup' where the who's who from the eight prominent business families in the diamond city of Surat will be selecting entrepreneurs and businessmen--season ball league players--at the auction event to be held at Avadh Eutopia on February 7.

The Surat T20 Cup is the first-ever season ball cricket league for the business entrepreneurs and businessmen in the 30+ age category of Surat, where they will clash with each other at the super sporting match days at the NK Grounds starting from February 26 to March 6, 2022.

There will be eight-team owners, 18 matches, and 120 players from the business background. The title sponsors for 'the Surat T20 cup' #averamsesurat is Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, the event is driven by Landmark Honda, and Taste of Bhagwati is the hospitality partner.

Owners' gala meets in this connection was organised with the prominent businessmen of the city to discuss the game, the venue, and the selection process for the 30+ age players from the business fraternity and to promote the season ball league on January 30.

Official sources said the who's who from eight prominent business families in Surat including diamonds, textiles, and chemical sectors are the owners of the teams and will participate in the auction.

The owners of the teams are Shreyans Arvindkumar Shah of Ankit Gems, a leading diamond company, Shailesh Goti of Dharmanandan Diamonds, Hetal Desai, entrepreneur Dhwanil Infra LLP, Snehal Patel, Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, Sanjay Sarawagi of Laxmipati group, Piyush Patel of Dharmanandan Diamonds, Kunj Panchali of Aura Camp, Jayantibhai Narola of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) and Jaiprakash Agarwal of Rachana Group of Companies.

Shital Mehul Pithawala, Founder of (https://bigbashsports.net) Big Bash Sports League, said, "Surat is going to witness the first-ever cricket event in its history where eight prominent businessmen from chemicals, diamonds, and textile sectors will be the owners of the season ball cricket league 'The Surat T20 Cup' being organised for the first time. The players are the Sunday-to-Sunday season ballplayers and the cricketing tournament is organised to promote their cricket and expand the horizon of the game in Surat."

