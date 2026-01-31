PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: TechDogs has received the Silver button from the YouTube Creators Program. This marks a significant milestone for its flagship podcast, Discover Dialogues, which recently reached 100,000 YouTube subscribers. The Silver Button recognition from the YouTube Creators Program celebrates channels that consistently create valuable, engaging content and build a strong, loyal community. For TechDogs, this milestone reflects a long-term commitment to thoughtful conversations that prioritise depth, clarity, and relevance over fleeting trends. Launched with a simple belief that serious technology conversations deserve space, time, and respect, the Discover Dialogues podcast has featured CXOs, founders, product leaders, and domain experts sharing first-hand perspectives on how technology is shaping modern enterprises.

"The intention was never about going viral. It has always been about creating value. The milestone is a reflection of those values: patience, purpose, and people. Thank you to everyone for being a part of this journey," said Ganesh Rajasekaran, Founder of TechDogs. Over time, the podcast has explored a wide range of critical themes, including cybersecurity, SaaS, artificial intelligence, DevOps, cloud infrastructure, data, and digital transformation. These conversations go beyond surface-level commentary, focusing instead on real-world challenges, leadership decisions, and the evolving responsibilities of technology leaders. "This milestone was built together. Thank you for listening, engaging, and staying curious," said Vikramsinh Ghatge, EIC & Senior Marketing Director at TechDogs.

As TechDogs looks ahead, Discover Dialogues will continue to expand its focus, bringing forward the voices shaping the future of technology, leadership, and business. About TechDogs: TechDogs is a premier digital platform delivering personalised, real-time tech content. With a global reach, it offers articles, white papers, and case studies, making it an indispensable resource for tech professionals. TechDogs is committed to providing cutting-edge insights, fostering innovation, and empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age. Visit www.techdogs.com for more information. To explore Discover Dialogues and watch the latest episodes, please visit: Discover Dialogues | Leadership Insights, Strategies, Podcast & Expert Interviews

