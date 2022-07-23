TECNO Mobile announces debut sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale

You would like to read
Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from July 23 to July 24, 2022.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much-awaited (https://www.amazon.in/b?node=29245936031)TECNO CAMON 19 Neo having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched (https://www.amazon.in/b?node=29245598031)TECNO SPARK 9, which has India's first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.
Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:
In addition to these special price points, ICICI and SBI card users can avail 10% instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of the above-mentioned TECNO smartphones during the sale.
Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones:
