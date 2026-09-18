PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Switzerland based Tenthpin Management Consultants, a global leader in management and technology consulting for Life Sciences companies has announced the launch of Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, establishing a Global Centre of Excellence dedicated to advanced therapies that delivers a cutting-edge AI and cloud-driven solutions that help organizations accelerate and transform complex gene, cell, and tissue treatments into life-saving medicines. By bringing together deep scientific expertise, and industry-leading technology partnerships, this centre serves as a hub for innovation to supports biotech and pharmaceutical organizations at every stage of the transformation journey from early-stage research and process optimization to scale-up, manufacturing, and regulatory readiness reducing time-to-market while upholding the highest standards of quality. Through AI-powered analytics, predictive modelling, and cloud-based collaboration tools, the Centre enables faster decision-making, greater reproducibility, and more efficient use of resources, ultimately helping bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most.

The latest state of art facility at Global Tech Park, Koramangala was inaugurated by Mr Juergen Bauer, Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Tenthpin, in the presence of Mr. Michael Schmidt, Founder and Member of the Executive Board of Tenthpin and Mr. Sachin Bhure, Partner and Managing Director, Tenthpin India. As the Life Sciences industry continues to evolve through new scientific and technological advances, companies require innovative digital solutions to address emerging market needs. Tenthpin's Innovation Hub in Bengaluru is focused to meet these challenges by developing unique solutions and deliver services that help organizations navigate today's industrial needs and prepare for the future. Built on leading cloud technologies, these innovations support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, animal health and CDMOs in accelerating growth while maintaining regulatory compliance, which is a core for these businesses. The Innovation Hub will focus on next-generation capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and Intelligent Clinical Supply Chain providing the industry with scalable, future-ready solutions.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Juergen Bauer said, "Our new office in Bengaluru is more than an expansion - it's an investment in the future of Life Sciences innovation. Scaling and expanding of our presence in Bengaluru underscores Tenthpin's strong belief in the power of Indian talent and innovation. India has proven to be a cornerstone of our global delivery model - combining expertise, technical excellence, and a deep commitment to quality." He also added, "India's exceptional talent and deep technology expertise align perfectly with Tenthpin's mission to redefine how global Life Sciences organizations run their businesses. Together with our teams in Pune and Hyderabad, our Bengaluru team will be at the heart of co-creating intelligent, compliant, and transformative solutions. We are excited to expand an Innovation hub that not only delivers excellence but also fosters collaboration, creativity, and long-term value for our clients and partners by deliver high-value services and next-generation digital solutions to our life sciences clients worldwide."

The Innovation Hub in Bengaluru will serve as a global hub for revolutionizing and further enhancing next-generation AI-based products and accelerators that help Life Sciences companies simplify complexity, ensure regulatory compliance and scale efficiently in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. This centre will also collaborate with local research institutions, universities, and industry partners to drive advancements of Life Sciences in India. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Michael Schmidt said, "Opening of our new office in Bengaluru marks an important milestone in Tenthpin's global growth journey. As delivery headquarters of India, Bengaluru plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for our Life Sciences clients around the world. With deep expertise in SAP Batch Release Hub (BRH), SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management (ICSM), and SAP Advanced Therapy Orchestration (ATO), and our own AI-powered, GxP-ready Tenthpin software solutions, this centre will strengthen our ability to accelerate digital transformation in the Life Sciences industry." He also stated, "Our team in India embodies our commitment to excellence, innovation, and partnership - ensuring that Tenthpin continues to set the global benchmark for SAP transformations and Life Sciences cloud solutions."

"We also aim to help Indian Life Sciences companies to become global leaders in innovation with the help of local talent," said Mr. Sachin Bhure. "Bengaluru possesses world class talent pool and the augmentation of this talent and practitioners will help in the speed to market and innovation to great extent. We plan to expand our Bengaluru footprint and double the current team in next two years," he added. For more information, please visit https://tenthpin.com About Tenthpin Tenthpin is a global consulting and technology boutique for the Life Sciences industry. 16 out of top 20 global pharma companies work with us. Besides its presence across the globe, Tenthpin has 3 major delivery centres of excellence in India, at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Their deep appreciation for regulatory compliances while implementing technology solutions for Life Sciences companies, make them a sought-after specialist by their customers.

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