OTT releases this week: New films and shows hitting Netflix, Prime Video

The weekend brings a fresh slate of films and web series to OTT platforms, with releases spanning crime, action, adventure and historical drama. From a family caught in a kidnapping crisis to a police officer confronting a murder case, the latest lineup offers a mix of suspense, action and international storytelling.

A new selection of films and television shows will be available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, and other OTT platforms this weekend.

Here are some of the major releases that will be available this weekend.

Best OTT releases to watch this week

Treasure Island

· OTT Release Date: October 11, 2026

· Where to watch: Prime Video

This new rendition of Robert Louis Stevenson's beloved adventure, starring Hayley Atwell, David Oyelowo, Jack Huston, and Tomer Capone, centers on young Jim Hawkins and his mother, Bess, as they find Captain Flint's fabled treasure map.

Their discovery thrusts them into a dangerous race for wealth where their life on the Hispaniola is in jeopardy due to shifting loyalties and ruthless ambition.

100 Days of Deception

· OTT Release Date: October 10, 2026

· Where to watch: Netflix

This Korean historical thriller, which stars Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, and Lee Mu-saeng, takes place in Japanese-ruled Gyeongseong in the 1930s.

The Korean independence movement offers Lee Ga-kyung, a skillful thief who is saving money to flee to the United States, a dangerous 100-day mission.

She works as an interpreter undercover at the Japanese Government-General, where she meets Kim Tae-woong, a skilled interpreter whose past makes her job more difficult.

Animals

· OTT Release Date: October 9, 2026

· Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson, this action thriller follows Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball and his wife after their son is kidnapped.

With only hours to raise the ransom and much of their money tied up in his political campaign, the couple is forced into desperate decisions that expose dangerous secrets.

Reporting Live

· OTT Release Date: October 9, 2026

· Where to watch: Netflix

This Hindi criminal thriller, which stars Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Adil Hussain, and Shekhar Suman, follows a teenage reporter and her reluctant cameraman as they pursue a story that leads them into an illegal sand-mining scheme run by a vicious syndicate.

Khalifa Part 1

· OTT Release Date: October 9, 2026

· Where to watch: Prime Video and ManoramaMAX

This Malayalam action film, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Indrans, delves into the violent past of Aamir Ali's grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali.

The first section, titled "The Intro," chronicles Ahmed Ali's ascent to prominence and the founding of the Mambarakkal family's criminal enterprise, which is heavily involved in worldwide gold smuggling.

Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar

· OTT Release Date: October 9, 2026

· Where to watch: Netflix

This Malayalam crime thriller stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijayaraghavan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Mathew Thomas.

The plot centres on Aleena, who is appointed to the police force out of compassion after the murder of her husband. What stands out as a new beginning becomes a high-stakes conflict that puts her sense of justice, loyalty, and her own convictions to the test.