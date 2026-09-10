NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9: Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is showcasing its end-to-end ice cream processing capabilities at the Indian Ice Cream Congress & Exhibition (IICE) 2026, being held in Chennai from September 10-12 2026. Under the theme "Designed for Growth. Engineered for Efficiency," Tetra Pak will showcase solutions designed to address some of the most important priorities for new-age and established ice cream manufacturers today: maximising overrun control, improving production efficiency and increasing output while maintaining product quality and enabling better returns on investment. The booth is designed around the complete ice cream journey, from idea and product development to manufacturing excellence and business growth.

Parmod Kandwal, Processing Director, Tetra Pak, said, "For an ice cream manufacturer, growth is ultimately about getting several things right together, developing products consumers want, achieving the right yields, maintaining consistency and building operations that can scale profitably. At IICE this year, we are demonstrating how Tetra Pak brings these pieces together. Our portfolio combines product development expertise with advanced processing technologies including global innovations as well as Made-in-India solutions, enabling us to support businesses from their first formulation to high-capacity production. The theme of the event - 'Designed for Growth. Engineered for Efficiency' - reflects exactly that ambition: helping our customers turn product possibilities into stronger, more efficient and scalable businesses."

From idea to market-ready product At IICE, Tetra Pak will showcase the capabilities of its Product Development Centre (PDC), demonstrating how it supports customers from concept creation and formulation development to trials and market-ready products. Visitors will be able to explore PDC-developed formulations and product concepts, market samples, consumer and category insights, and possibilities across different ice cream formats and textures. Reliable, flexible, and high-capacity manufacturing At the centre of the showcase will be the Tetra Pak® Rotary Moulder 27 A4 complete line, featuring filler, stick inserter and back suction systems. Designed for reliable, flexible and high-capacity manufacturing, the solution enables growing ice cream businesses to scale production while maintaining product consistency and operational efficiency.

Efficiency and consistent quality For manufacturers looking to optimise production while maintaining consistent quality, Tetra Pak will showcase: - Tetra Pak® High Shear Mixer R200-200 - Tetra Pak® High Shear Mixer (Vacuum) The solutions are designed to improve operational reliability while helping to reduce product variation and deliver consistent quality batch after batch. Higher yields and production efficiency Yield has a direct impact on profitability in ice cream manufacturing. Tetra Pak's freezing solutions on display will include: - Tetra Pak® Continuous Freezer S 700 A2 - CFS 700 & CFS 1500 - Tetra Pak® Ammonia Freezer range The solutions enable manufacturers to maximize overrun control, improve production efficiency and increase output while maintaining product quality and enabling better returns on investment.

Premiumisation and product innovation As consumers increasingly seek differentiated flavours, inclusions and textures, Tetra Pak will showcase technologies that enable manufacturers to create more sophisticated product experiences, including: - Tetra Pak® Ingredient Doser 2000/3000 A3 - Tetra Pak® Pump Station M3 for ripple applications - Tetra Pak® Pump Station 150 M1 for chocolate applications These solutions enable manufacturers to work with large inclusions (like dry fruits, chocolate chunks, berries etc), ripples, sauces while protecting ingredient integrity and ensuring consistent distribution throughout the product. Made-in-India, designed to scale A key highlight of Tetra Pak's showcase will be its Made-in-India portfolio of ice cream processing solutions, reflecting the company's focus on combining global technology and engineering expertise with local manufacturing capabilities.

Read more about our ice cream solutions at: Indian Ice Cream Expo 2026 | Tetra Pak India About Tetra Pak Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day. With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)