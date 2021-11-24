The wait is finally over: The progressive Bounce Infinity will be officially launched on 02 December 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bounce, India's first smart mobility solution company, is all set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on 02 December 2021.

The event will live-stream from 01:30 pm onwards on the brand's YouTube channel. Bookings for purchase begins the same day and deliveries are slated for early next year. This advanced 'Made in India' scooter can be booked at a nominal amount of INR 499.

'Battery as a service' option - the first of its kind in the Indian market, where customers will also have an option to purchase Bounce Infinity at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move. Customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network.

Customers will also have the option to purchase this smart electric scooter along with the battery pack. The Bounce Infinity will boast a smart, removable, premium battery (cells are sourced from LG Chem and Panasonic), which customers will be able to remove and charge as per their convenience and requirement.

Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India.

Bounce has set aside US $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.

(https://bounceinfinity.com).

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, workers and delivery agents, Bounce was launched in 2018. With first-of-its-kind, indigenously built using in-house R & D, Bounce dockless bikes were launched in Bengaluru in May 2018.

A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become a popular and desired mode of transport across diverse economic and age groups in Bengaluru. Within six months since its launch, Bounce EVs clocked 2 crore kilometres. This was achieved with a distributed network of battery stations across 170+ locations, clocking over 500,000 battery swaps.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)