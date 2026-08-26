Gold rises ₹320 on MCX, silver gains ₹1,456 as US bond buybacks lift demand

Gold and silver futures rose on Wednesday after gold prices climbed to a three-month high following the US Treasury’s unexpected announcement of higher buybacks of long-term government bonds.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,700 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $69 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,63,150 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,45,700 per kg.

Gold rises

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,63,202 per 10 gram, up ₹320 from the previous close of ₹1,62,882.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,63,136, up ₹254. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,63,202 and a low of ₹1,62,021. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver also gains

Silver futures also opened higher. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,45,583 per kg, up ₹1,456 from the previous close of ₹2,44,127.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,45,700, up ₹1,573. During the session, it touched a high of ₹ 2,46,180 and a low of ₹2,45,430. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in international market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,715.70 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,694.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,705.40 per ounce, up $10.90. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.

Comex silver futures opened at $68.63 per ounce. The previous closing price was $68.68. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $69.18 per ounce, up $0.50. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices