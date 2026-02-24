PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 24: Times Prime, India's leading lifestyle membership platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Crunchyroll, the global destination for anime, to expand its entertainment offerings for members nationwide. This collaboration adds Crunchyroll to Times Prime's curated portfolio, providing members with access to a premium anime streaming experience that reflects the evolving entertainment preferences of India's digitally native audience. Times Prime members who opt for an annual Crunchyroll subscription will receive an exclusive 2-month free trial. Crunchyroll subscription includes: - An extensive library of anime series spanning action, fantasy, drama, romance, and slice-of-life genres - Ad-free streaming for uninterrupted viewing - Multiple language options, including original Japanese audio with subtitles and dubbed versions

- Access to simulcasts of new episodes shortly after their Japanese broadcast The partnership addresses the surging popularity of anime in India, where the medium has evolved from a niche interest into mainstream entertainment. By integrating Crunchyroll into its ecosystem, Times Prime strengthens its value proposition while Crunchyroll gains access to a premium, engaged audience through a trusted platform. Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, commented: "Today's entertainment landscape is defined by personalisation, quality, and accessibility. Partnering with Crunchyroll allows us to meet the growing demand for anime among our members while enhancing the breadth and depth of our entertainment offerings." Akshat Sahu, Vice President, GTM & Partnerships Marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll, added: "India continues to be one of the fastest-growing anime markets globally, with audiences increasingly embracing anime as part of their everyday entertainment. Through our collaboration with Times Prime, we're making anime more accessible to a highly engaged and digitally savvy community. This collaboration allows new viewers to discover the breadth of anime on Crunchyroll while strengthening our long-term commitment to fans in India."

Crunchyroll continues to strengthen its anime offering in India with a catalogue of over 900 anime titles, including more than 160 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans can stream new episodes the same day they air in Japan, with subscriptions starting at ₹469 annually. About Times Prime Times Prime, part of the Times of India Group, is India's leading digital lifestyle membership platform, offering premium access to a wide range of brands across entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, and wellness. Through its curated memberships, including Ace by Times Prime, an exclusive offering for American Express Platinum Cardmembers, Times Prime delivers year-round value via complimentary subscriptions, partner benefits, and curated experiences, designed to enhance everyday lifestyles for its member community.

About Crunchyroll Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll--whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918163/Times_Prime_x_Crunchyroll.jpg